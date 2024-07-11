English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant

Manchester United have confirmed the arrivals of Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy as assistant managers to Erik ten Hag. (More Football News)
The pair join the Red Devils ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season, replacing the departing Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy.
Van Nistlerooy returns to the club he spent five years with as a player, scoring 95 times in 150 Premier League appearances.
The Dutchman previously managed PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, leading them to the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff shield during the 2022-23 season.
Hake also brings a wealth of managerial experience, having previously managed Go Ahead Eagles and Utrecht, leading the former to a ninth place finish in the Dutch top flight - the club's best finish for more than 15 years.
“Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men’s first-team operations, and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that," new sporting director Dan Ashworth told the club's official website.
“It’s a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player, and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for.”
Manchester United kickstart their pre-season preparations against Norwegian side Rosenborg next Monday at the Lerkendal Stadion.
Ten Hag's first competitive game of the new season takes place on August 10 against rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield, a repeat fixture of their FA Cup triumph in May.