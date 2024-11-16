Israel vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 6

An out of touch Belgium will be keen to regain some form when they meet Israel on matchday 6 of the UEFA Nations League. (More Football News)
Belgium have looked far from their best in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. They have managed just a solitary win in five matches so far and are out of contention for a quarter-final spot. The Belgian side has lost three and drawn once in their last four outings. The only thing that will give the Belgium side confidence is that there only win this season came against Israel, the opponent they face on matchday 6.
After four straight losses to open their campaign, Israel finally managed to get first points in the Nations League in their last match. They managed to hold France to a goal-less draw after four straight draws. The Israeli team would like to take some confidence of that hard-fought draw into the game against Belgium.
Check out below the details for the Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 game.
Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details
When is the Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, 18 November at 1:15 AM IST.
Where is the Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Israel vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.