Football

France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash

Only 20,000 of 80,000 tickets have been sold with around 150 Israel supporters reportedly attending the Israel vs France, UEFA Nations League match escorted by police

france-vs-israel-uefa-nations-league-ap-photo.jpg
Soccer supporters leave after the Nations League soccer match France against Israel outside the Stade de France stadium, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
info_icon

Despite a massive security presence, the UEFA Nations League match between France and Israel on Thursday night at the Stade de France was marred by violence and tensions, ending in a goalless draw. (More Football News)

Approximately 4,000 police officers and security personnel were deployed around the stadium, with an additional 1,500 officers patrolling public transport, in response to the violent incidents in Amsterdam a week earlier, which were linked to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

During the national anthem, some fans began booing Israel's anthem, accompanied by whistles and jeers. Throughout the game, Israeli players were consistently met with boos every time they gained possession of the ball.

israel-vs-france-nations-league-ap-photo
Fans argue on stands during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Thursday Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
info_icon

The match saw early unrest as a scuffle broke out among fans in the upper stands, with Israeli supporters displaying their national flags. The cause of the altercation remains unclear, but it was quickly controlled by security personnel.

Paris authorities had been on high alert due to the violence in Amsterdam prior to and after a Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, where fans from both sides clashed, sparking outrage over antisemitic attacks.

In response to the potential for similar unrest, Patrick Bensimon, co-founder of the NGO Diaspora Defense Forces, organized police-escorted transport for 600 Israeli fans to the stadium, ensuring their safety during the high-risk event.

“What we learned from Amsterdam is that we need to be present in the public space including far away from the stadium," and in public transports before and after the match, Nunez said Thursday on French news broadcaster France Info.

Three months after hosting the Olympic closing ceremony, the atmosphere has gone from festive to fearful and the national stadium was expected to be three-quarters empty for the match. French President Emmanuel Macron and French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau will be present. Former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy are also to attend.

“We will not give in to antisemitism, anywhere. And violence, including in the French Republic, will never prevail, nor will intimidation,” Macron told BFM TV channel.

Only 20,000 of 80,000 tickets were sold with around 150 Israel supporters reportedly attending, escorted by police.

“We've tried to prepare for this match as normally as possible. But obviously none of us within the team can be insensitive to such a heavy context,” France coach Didier Deschamps said Wednesday. “It impacts the amount of supporters present tomorrow and everything that goes with it.”

“These are situations the players are not accustomed to,” Deschamps said. “But we have to adapt.”

What happened in Amsterdam?

In Amsterdam, a number of Maccabi fans attacked a cab and chanted anti-Arab slogans while some men carried out “hit and run” attacks on people they thought were Jews, according to city Mayor Femke Halsema.

After the match, parts of a large group of Maccabi supporters armed with sticks ran around “destroying things,” a 12-page report on the violence issued by Amsterdam authorities said.

There were also “rioters, moving in small groups, by foot, scooter or car, quickly attacking Maccabi fans before disappearing,” it said.

Nine years ago, Stade de France was one of several locations during the Nov. 13 terror attacks in which 130 people died. France was playing Germany that night when two explosions happened outside the stadium.

Deschamps, Germany coach Joachim Low and all of the players stayed together in the locker rooms for hours until it was safe to leave.

“It's a sad date for us given what happened in 2015,” Deschamps said.

(With AP Inputs)

