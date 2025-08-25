Juventus 2-0 Parma, Serie A: Jonathan David Off The Mark As Andrea Cambiaso Sees Red For Bianconeri

Juventus ended the match with 10 men after Andrea Cambiaso was sent off seven minutes from time but substitute Dusan Vlahovic doubled the Bianconeri’s lead moments later

Jonathan David celebrates his opener
  • David was signed from Lille in the summer transfer window

  • Juventus were down to 10-men in the latter stages

  • Parma played well but were undone by Juve's brilliance

Juventus got their Serie A campaign off to a winning start, though had to play the latter stages with 10 men as they beat Parma 2-0.

Jonathan David scored his first Serie A goal and Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to make sure of the points at Allianz Stadium.

David turned in from Kenan Yildiz's low centre in 59th minute, who had teed up the Canada international for a similar opportunity moments earlier.

Yet Parma went close with a long-range attempt from Lautaro Valenti, and the visitors were handed a boost when Andrea Cambiaso saw red for flinging out an arm at Mathias Lovik in the 83rd minute.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

However, Parma's hopes were swiftly extinguished as Vlahovic, who has been linked with a move away from Juve all summer and is a target for AC Milan, made an instant impact from the bench.

Four minutes after replacing David, Vlahovic was on hand to tuck in from another Yildiz assist, ensuring Igor Tudor's men, who accumulated 2.45 expected goals to Parma's 0.6, start 2025-26 on the right note.

Data Debrief: Four for four

David has now scored four goals across his last four maiden appearances of a league season, going back to his time at Lille. 

He is also just the second Canadian to net a Serie A goal, after Tajon Buchanan for Inter against Frosinone on May 10, 2024.

Yildiz, meanwhile, has now been involved in 11 goals in all competitions since the start of March, more than any other Serie A player in that time.

