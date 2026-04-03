Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 Participation Update: Infantino Meeting Boosts Preparations Amid War Uncertainty

Iran's Mehdi Taremi, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Riza Ozel)

Iran's Mehdi Taremi, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Riza Ozel)