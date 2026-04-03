Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 Participation Update: Infantino Meeting Boosts Preparations Amid War Uncertainty

Iran make progress in World Cup preparations after talks with FIFA President Infantino, securing support for their June US trip, even as the US–Israel–Iran war continues to cast uncertainty over their journey

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Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Gianni Infantino Meeting Boosts Preparations Amid War Uncertainty
Iran's Mehdi Taremi, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during a friendly soccer match between Iran and Costa Rica, in Antalya, southern Turkey, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Riza Ozel)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran is regaining focus and preparing for the 2026 World Cup in the United States amid the US–Israel–Iran war

  • FIFA President Infantino pledged support, and warmup games in Antalya helped the team regain momentum

  • Iran competes in Group G with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand; Belgium are favourites, New Zealand the underdogs

Amid the chaos of the US–Israel–Iran war, Iran’s national soccer team is steadily regaining its footing on the field, pushing past weeks of uncertainty over whether it could make it to the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

The team is beginning to refocus on training and match preparations despite the turmoil surrounding them.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to arrive at its training base at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, no later than June 10, ahead of their opening Group G match against New Zealand on June 15 at the Los Angeles Rams stadium in Inglewood.

The squad will then face Belgium in Inglewood and conclude the group stage against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. FIFA has opted to keep Iran’s matches within the US, despite logistical considerations that might have prompted moving games to Canada.

Most Iranian players come from clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League, which has been suspended due to regional conflict. This means their competitive action ahead of the World Cup has been limited, making training camps and warmup games even more critical for the team’s preparations.

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Meeting With FIFA President Boosts Iran’s Prep

A significant step forward came in Antalya, Turkey, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Iranian federation officials Mehdi Mohammed Nabi and Omid Jamali, as well as coach Amir Ghalenoei and the squad.

According to an Iranian readout later confirmed by FIFA, Infantino promised to provide the “best possible conditions” for the team, including support for organizing training camps over the next two months.

Notably, the meeting did not discuss moving Iran’s World Cup games to Mexico, a possibility Infantino has repeatedly ruled out.

Iran’s Warmup Triumphs Lift Spirits Amid War‑Time Uncertainty

Iran recently played two warmup games in Antalya, defeating Costa Rica 5-0 and losing 2-1 to Nigeria. These were the team’s first competitive matches since domestic league play stopped.

Both games were held behind closed doors, reflecting concerns about political protests being broadcast back home, similar to pre-2022 World Cup precautions.

During the anthems, Iranian players held children’s backpacks and photos of war victims, signaling protest against US-backed military strikes. Star striker Sardar Azmoun was absent, reportedly due to government restrictions linked to a social media post.

Officials at the Tucson training base say preparations continue for the team’s arrival, with security upgrades and camp improvements underway. FIFA’s guidance is helping ensure the team can focus on training without administrative distractions.

Despite past confusion and speculation about a boycott or relocation, Iran appears on track to participate in the tournament as planned. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested hosting Iran’s games might be possible, but no formal plan exists, and FIFA continues to insist that the schedule will remain unchanged.

As Iran heads toward the World Cup, the next two months will be crucial. Maximizing training time, managing player fitness, and navigating geopolitical uncertainties are all essential for the team to make a strong showing in Group G.

Iran’s Group In FIFA World Cup 2026

At the World Cup, Iran will compete in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with all four teams set to battle for progression to the Round of 32 when action begins in mid‑June, matches scheduled across West Coast venues in the United States and Canada.

Belgium loom as the clear favourite to top the group, with Egypt and Iran expected to contest the other qualifying spots while New Zealand enter as the underdogs.

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