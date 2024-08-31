Ipswich Town earned their first point of the Premier League season but were denied victory by Adama Traore's leveller in a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Portman Road. (More Sports News)
The Tractor Boys’ search for a first top-flight victory since April 2002 started in stunning fashion as Liam Delap rifled the ball home after good work from Leif Davis.
However, Fulham would respond in the 32nd minute as Traore rounded off a free-flowing move to level the encounter.
Both sides traded blows in search of an important three points at this early stage of the season, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Raul Jimenez seeing their efforts repelled in a seesaw second half.
With neither team able to find a winner, Ipswich sit 16th in the early-season standings, while Fulham are just outside the top half of the table ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures.
Data Debrief: Tractor Boys off the mark
Despite not claiming all three points, it marked Ipswich's first Premier League point since a 1-0 victory over Middlesborough in April 2002, a game that saw Darren Bent strike the decisive blow.
However, Fulham may feel they could have returned to Craven Cottage with all three points, producing 19 touches in the opposition box compared to Ipswich's 12, while also missing two big chances.
Delap was a particular standout for the hosts, registering an expected goals (xG) of 0.22 to Ipswich's 0.48 total, recording the most shots (four) and shots on target (two) of anyone on the pitch.