'I Want To Be A Number One': Caoimhin Kelleher Eyes Liverpool Departure

Caoimhin Kelleher is ready to leave Liverpool in search of first-team football. (More Football News)
Kelleher, 25, has been Alisson's back-up for several seasons at Anfield, though did play in some big games during Jurgen Klopp's time in charge.
That included starring in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea in 2022.
However, with Liverpool having signed Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join next season, Kelleher believes the time is right to move on.
And the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper suggested he could have left this summer, if Liverpool had not rejected offers.
"I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out," said Kelleher ahead of Ireland's Nations League clash with Greece.
"The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper.
"From the outside looking in, it looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.
"My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one, playing week in week out.
"At times it is not always in my hands. My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.
"It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out."
Kelleher made seven saves from nine shots against England on Saturday, and could do little to prevent either Declan Rice or Jack Grealish scoring to hand the Three Lions a 2-0 win.