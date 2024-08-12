Callum McGregor scored a stunner to help Celtic to a 2-0 victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. (More Football News)
Nicolas Kuhn had opened the scoring early on, though Kieron Bowie almost forced a nervy ending only to be denied by the woodwork.
Celtic wasted no time in asserting their dominance, as Kyogo Furuhashi's saved shot was kept in by James Forrest, who set Kuhn up to tap into the empty net after just three minutes.
McGregor soon stole the headlines though as he got the ball out of his feet before sending a swerving long-range effort over Josef Bursik.
He almost got a second just after half-time too, as he tried his luck from the edge of the box once more, but his deflected strike struck the post.
Hibs mustered some late fight to try and claw themselves back into it. Bowie fought his way through Celtic's backline before whipping a pacy shot over Kasper Schmeichel and off the top of the crossbar.
Data Debrief: Bhoys ease through again
While they did not quite show the same dominance as in their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock, it was another big win for Brendan Rodgers' side.
It could have been a different story as Celtic had won just four of their last 15 league games at Easter Road before this match (eight draws, three losses), but they did not slip up here.
Kuhn netted his second goal in as many games, while Schmeichel kept his second consecutive clean sheet as he settles into life in Glasgow.