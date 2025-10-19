Dundee 2-0 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Celtic Fans Interrupt Match By Throwing Tennis Balls Onto Pitch – WATCH

Celtic's match against Dundee was disrupted by fan protests against the board's strategy, leading to a 2-0 defeat at Dens Park on October 19

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dundee vs Celtic Scottish Premiership 2025-26 fans protest tennis balls watch
Celtic fans in the stands hold up a Sack The Board banner ahead of the William Hill Premiership soccer match against Dundee at Dens Park, Sunday Oct. 19, 2025. | Photo: PA/Jane Barlow via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Celtic fans protested during the Dundee match at Dens Park

  • The protest involved throwing tennis balls and oranges onto the pitch

  • Supporters chanted against CEO Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell

  • Celtic's 2-0 loss marked their first defeat at Dens Park since 1988

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday, October 19, was halted after kickoff as away fans protested the club’s hierarchy by throwing tennis balls and oranges onto the pitch. Players and staff from both teams eventually cleared the debris, allowing the game to resume after a slight delay.

Away fans chanted against Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell. One banner unfurled at the stadium read, "sack the board". The Celtic supporters expressed their anger over the club’s early UEFA Champions League exit and what they described as an "archaic transfer strategy".

The protest was part of the campaign called "Not Another Penny", which was launched by the Celtic Fans Collective on October 16, 2025 – representing more than 400 supporter organisations.

The campaign urges supporters to boycott club merchandise, stadium tours, and club-run events, specifically asking fans to refuse purchasing food or drink at Celtic Park Stadium.

It’s stated aim is to apply financial and reputational pressure on the incumbent board, targeting CEO Nicholson, chairman Lawwell, and CFO Chris McKay, with a tactical review set for February 2026.

Historic Loss For Celtic At Dean Park

After the match resumed, defending champions Celtic lost 2-0 to Dundee. This marked Celtic's first defeat at Dens Park since 1988, leaving them five points behind league leaders Hearts.

Related Content
Related Content

Clark Robertson headed the home side into the lead from a corner kick in the 17th minute. Then, Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scored an own goal just before the half-time break. The visitors dominated the second half but could not score, ultimately losing their first Premiership match of the season.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  2. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  3. India Vs England Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Mandhana Getting Towards 100 | INDW 206/3 (37)

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister

  2. Ladakh Administration Reimposes Prohibitory Orders in Leh and Kargil

  3. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. Piyush Goyal: India’s Exports Grow 6.75% In September Despite Widening Trade Deficit

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike