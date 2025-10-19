Dundee 2-0 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Celtic Fans Interrupt Match By Throwing Tennis Balls Onto Pitch – WATCH

Celtic fans protested during the Dundee match at Dens Park
Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday, October 19, was halted after kickoff as away fans protested the club’s hierarchy by throwing tennis balls and oranges onto the pitch. Players and staff from both teams eventually cleared the debris, allowing the game to resume after a slight delay.
Away fans chanted against Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell. One banner unfurled at the stadium read, "sack the board". The Celtic supporters expressed their anger over the club’s early UEFA Champions League exit and what they described as an "archaic transfer strategy".
The protest was part of the campaign called "Not Another Penny", which was launched by the Celtic Fans Collective on October 16, 2025 – representing more than 400 supporter organisations.
The campaign urges supporters to boycott club merchandise, stadium tours, and club-run events, specifically asking fans to refuse purchasing food or drink at Celtic Park Stadium.
It’s stated aim is to apply financial and reputational pressure on the incumbent board, targeting CEO Nicholson, chairman Lawwell, and CFO Chris McKay, with a tactical review set for February 2026.
Historic Loss For Celtic At Dean Park
After the match resumed, defending champions Celtic lost 2-0 to Dundee. This marked Celtic's first defeat at Dens Park since 1988, leaving them five points behind league leaders Hearts.
Clark Robertson headed the home side into the lead from a corner kick in the 17th minute. Then, Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers scored an own goal just before the half-time break. The visitors dominated the second half but could not score, ultimately losing their first Premiership match of the season.
(With AP Inputs)