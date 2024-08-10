Football

Gustavo Hamer Stunner Hands Sheffield United Winning Start In Championship Opener

Hamer, who scored nine goals in his last campaign in the second tier with Coventry, intercepted Woodman's throw out from the back, taking a touch before lobbing the North End goalkeeper

Gustavo Hamer scored a stunner in Sheffield United's 2-0 win over Preston North End
Sheffield United kickstarted their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale. (More Football News)

Oliver Arblaster would net the Championship's first goal of the season with 12 minutes on the clock as his deflected effort wrong-footed Freddie Woodman. 

In a half that only saw seven attempts from either side, a moment of magic from Gustavo Hamer after the interval would secure Chris Wilder's men the win. 

The Blades will be looking for an improved display when they face QPR next weekend, recording an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.19 from their 10 shots. 

Meanwhile, in the other game taking place, Blackburn recorded their biggest opening day win in 21 years after beating newly-promoted Derby County 4-2 at Ewood Park. 

Tyrhys Dolan gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute, firing the ball into the roof of the net after the Rams failed to clear Makhtar Gueye's cross into the area. 

The visitors would draw level in the second half as Curtis Nelson powered a header beyond Aynsley Pears, but their joy was short-lived. 

Two goals in four minutes from substitute Andreas Weimann and last season's Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics put John Eustace's side back in the driving seat. 

Rovers' new signing Yuki Ohashi would put the game beyond doubt with a delicate chipped finish, with Kane Wilson netting a late consolation for the Rams. 

