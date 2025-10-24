EFL C'ship: Sheffield Wednesday Plunged Into Administration And Hit With 12-Point Deduction

The four-time English champion was an original member of the Premier League. It now plays in the second-tier Championship and is currently bottom of the 24-team league on minus 6 points after the deduction

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_1
Sheffield Wednesday players in EFL Cup action. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • EFL club Sheffield Wednesday are at the bottom of Championship table

  • The club have been taken over by administrators amid financial troubles

  • They were also hit with a 12-point deduction as punishment

Historic English club Sheffield Wednesday’s future was thrown into doubt on Friday after it was taken over by administrators amid financial troubles.

The English Football League confirmed that the club, which was founded in 1867, would be hit with a 12-point deduction as punishment.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield said a new owner was being sought as quickly as possible.

The four-time English champion was an original member of the Premier League. It now plays in the second-tier Championship and is currently bottom of the 24-team league on minus 6 points after the deduction.

The latest move comes after a period of financial difficulty under the ownership of Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri, which prompted protests from fans and sanctions from the league.

“For the fans, staff and players of Sheffield Wednesday this is an extremely worrying situation,” said U.K. culture secretary Lisa Nandy. “Owners should be good custodians who act with their club’s best interests in mind and clearly, in this instance, that has not been the case.”

Wednesday was already subject to blocks on transfer fees for three windows. The club and Chansiri separately faced league charges over non-payment of player wages.

A chance to ‘secure future’

The league said Friday that the latest developments were an “opportunity to move matters toward a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.”

Related Content
Related Content

Fans reacted to the news with a mix of sadness and optimism.

“Today marks one of the most bittersweet days in our club’s proud 158-year history,” Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust said in a statement. “Entering administration was the inevitable outcome of years of financial mismanagement, a lack of accountability, and repeated failures to engage credible buyers.

“Administration is not something to be celebrated. It needn’t have ended this way. But we are overjoyed to have Dejphon Chansiri out of our club for good.”

In a statement, the club said administrators had been appointed after “significant efforts to agree a sale to a credible future custodian” could not be completed. It said it had faced “rising pressure from creditors.”

League rules mean teams that fall into administration are automatically deducted 12 points. Wednesday is now likely to be relegated to the third tier of English soccer, having regularly been a top-flight club in the past with star players like Chris Waddle and Paolo Di Canio.

The three-time winner of the FA Cup was last in the Premier League in 2000 and has since spent time in the third tier as recently as 2023.

Wednesday said average attendances this season had fallen from 26,000 to 17,000 amid fan unrest. Further financial hits have come from the boycotting of the club’s concessions and retail outlets.

“Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground — buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints,” Wigfield said. “Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  2. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  3. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Karpoori Thakur To Nitish Kumar: The EBC Journey That Still Shapes Bihar Politics

  2. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  3. 20 Dead As Hyderabad–Bengaluru Bus Catches Fire After Bike Collision Near Kurnool

  4. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trump And Xi Meet In Bid For Elusive US–China Trade Deal

  2. From Turmoil To Tomorrow: Can Bangladesh’s 2026 Elections Bring Stability?

  3. Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Controversial TV Ad

  4. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

  5. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama