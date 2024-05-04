Spanish football giants FC Barcelona are visiting Girona for a crucial La Liga 2023-24 game at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday, May 4. (More Football News)
Barcelona will aim to keep their La Liga title hopes afloat, at least on paper, when they take on Girona. Barca are currently in second position in the La Liga 2023-24 points table. With 73 points from 33 games, Xavi's side is 11 behind leaders Real Madrid.
Their Catalan rivals Girona are just two points adrift of Barcelona and look set to secure their first-ever appearance in the UEFA Champions League in the 2024-25 season. Girona's highest finish in La Liga was the 10th spot in 2017-18 as well as 2022-23, so it will most likely end as a campaign with historic success for the club.
Girona lead fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao by 10 points, so passage for the Champions League could be confirmed as early as this weekend. They are already assured of a spot in the group stage of next season's Europa League, which caps a ground-breaking season for Michel Sanchez's team.
Meanwhile, with five games left in the top-flight Spanish league, Barcelona are highly unlikely to overhaul the 11-point deficit to Madrid and stake a claim to the title. Hence, the emphasis will be on securing second spot in the standings, with a Champions League berth for the next season already guaranteed.
Head-To-Head Record
FC Barcelona enjoy a superior head-to-head record against Girona. Barca have lost just one of seven games against Girona, and won four. Two matches ended in draws.
Girona Vs Barcelona, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Girona vs FC Barcelona match in La Liga 2023-24 be played?
The Girona vs FC Barcelona match in La Liga 2023-24 will be played at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, on Saturday, May 4 at 10pm IST.
Where will the Girona vs FC Barcelona match in La Liga 2023-24 be live streamed?
The Girona vs FC Barcelona match in La Liga 2023-24 will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the Girona vs FC Barcelona match in La Liga 2023-24 be telecast on TV?
The Girona vs FC Barcelona match in La Liga 2023-24 will be telecast live on Sports 18 TV channels in India.