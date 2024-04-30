Sports

La Liga: FC Barcelona Beat Valencia 4-2; Still 11 Points Behind Real Madrid - In Pics

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the second half to power Barcelona to a 4-2 home win over Valencia in the La Liga. Despite the victory, Barca remained second in the Spanish football league, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid with five games to go. Fermin Lopez was the other goal-scorer for Barca.