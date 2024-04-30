Sports

La Liga: FC Barcelona Beat Valencia 4-2; Still 11 Points Behind Real Madrid - In Pics

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the second half to power Barcelona to a 4-2 home win over Valencia in the La Liga. Despite the victory, Barca remained second in the Spanish football league, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid with five games to go. Fermin Lopez was the other goal-scorer for Barca.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball with Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal jumps for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo fights for the ball with Valencia's Pepelu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona players react during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo jumps for the ball with Valencia's Pepelu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball with Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Valencia's Pepelu scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

