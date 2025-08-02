Bayern Munich Vs Lyon Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Michael Olise Brace Fires Die Roten To 2–1 Win

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Bayern Munich Vs Lyon Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025
Bayern Munich Vs Lyon Highlights, Club Friendlies 2025: Bayern Munich kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with a 2–1 win over Lyon in a rain-soaked preseason friendly at the Allianz Arena, watched by 34,500 fans. After a goalless first half, Michael Olise lit up the second with a 53rd-minute penalty and followed it up with a tidy finish in the 62nd, both goals coming after Bayern boss Vincent Kompany fielded a completely new XI. Luis Diaz, making his debut, won the penalty and came close to scoring himself, but was denied by a sharp save from Lyon’s keeper. Lyon fought back late, with Alejandro Rodriguez pulling one back in the 83rd minute, but Bayern held on for a deserved victory.
LIVE UPDATES

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Hello!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s time for Bayern vs Lyon in a pre-season club friendly. Kick-off is at 7:00 PM IST, stay tuned for live updates.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Streaming Info

The Bayern Munich vs Lyon, pre-season club friendly will be live streamed on Bayern Munich's official website fcbayern.com and the FC Bayern App with an FC Bayern TV Plus subscription. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

In France, fans can follow it on OLTV.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Some News From Hosts

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Teams Getting Ready

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Kick Off

The whistle's gone, the ball’s in motion, and Bayern Munich vs Lyon is underway. It’s more than just a friendly, both teams are here to test combinations, build rhythm, and get those preseason gears grinding. The Allianz Arena is alive, and the players aren’t wasting any time getting stuck in. Let the action begin.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 11'

Bayern Munich are pushing forward with purpose, and Lyon are getting physical trying to stop them, racking up fouls in the process. Free-kicks are stacking up for Bayern, and they’re eyeing that opening goal. The pace is electric out there.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 24'

Lyon finally try to play their way out of trouble, stringing passes across the pitch in search of a way forward. It’s a bold move under Bayern’s high press, but they’re holding their nerve, for now. No breakthrough yet, but this goalless contest is bubbling with intent.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 24'

That was close. Corentin Tolisso lets fly from outside the box after a neat layoff by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The shot had power but just bends wide of the left post. A warning shot from Lyon, they’re starting to ask questions now.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 32'

Lyon are starting to see more of the ball now, edging possession with 56% to Bayern’s 44%. Les Gones are growing into the game, moving it around with more confidence, but despite the shift in momentum, we’re still waiting for that first goal to light things up.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 38'

A handball by Georges Mikautadze halts Lyon’s build-up, and Bayern pounce right after. Paul Wanner finds space in the middle, pulls the trigger with his left foot, but it’s smothered by the Lyon defence. Goretzka teed him up nicely, but Les Gones hold firm.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 44'

Tom Bischof draws a foul in Lyon’s half after a late challenge from Afonso Moreira. Bayern win a free-kick in a promising position, a good chance here to test Lyon’s backline just before the break.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Half-Time

That’s the end of the first half, no added time, no goals, and not much to separate the two sides. It’s been a cautious 45 minutes with few real chances. Goalless at the break, and both Bayern and Lyon will need to tweak things if they want to spark this game into life after the restart.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Second Half Underway

The second half kicks off with a burst of energy from Bayern. Luis Diaz darts into the box and unleashes a left-footed shot from close range, but the Lyon keeper is alert and makes the save. Moments later, the flag goes up, Diaz was caught offside. A promising start, but it won’t count.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 53' GOALL | FCB 1-0 OL

Bayern finally break the deadlock and it’s Michael Olise who steps up with ice in his veins. Calm as you like, he slots the penalty into the bottom right corner with his left foot. The keeper dives the wrong way, and Bayern lead 1–0 at the Allianz.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: 62' GOALL | FCB 2-0 OL

Michael Olise is at it again. Die Roten double their lead as Olise finishes with style, sweeping a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner from the heart of the box. Serge Gnabry threads the assist, and Bayern are cruising now at 2–0.

Bayern Munich Vs Lyon LIVE Score, Club Friendlies 2025: Yellow Card FCB 2-0 OL

Things get a bit scrappy as Konrad Laimer goes in late and picks up a yellow card for a rough challenge. Die Roten won't mind the aggression, but they’ll want to keep their discipline with a two-goal cushion to protect.

Full Time | Bayern Munich 2-1 Lyon

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap from us. We’ll be back soon with another live blog, until then, take care and bye bye.

