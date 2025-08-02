Hungarian Grand Prix 2025, Qualifying Highlights: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Takes Pole Position

Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: How To Watch
The live-streaming of the Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 qualifying will be available on the FanCode and TATA Play FanCode Sports apps and websites in India.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Ferrari On Podium?
Ferrari should feel encouraged by its performance in practice so far, especially at a circuit where Charles Leclerc has historically struggled. He has acknowledged that it is not one of his strongest tracks. The updated rear suspension seems to have taken the team in a positive direction, as Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth in FP3, respectively. Currently, Ferrari appears to be the second-fastest team, potentially giving Hamilton a chance to secure his first podium in a Ferrari this weekend.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Team Standings Ahead Hungary
516 points — McLaren
248 (-268 ) — Ferrari
220 (-28) — Mercedes
192 (-28) — Red Bull
70 (-122) — Williams
43 (-27) — Sauber
41 (-2) — Racing Bulls
36 (-5) — Aston Martin
35 (-1) — Haas
20 (-15) — Alpine
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: What's For Kimi Antonelli
As Kimi Antonelli approached the television cameras after qualifying for last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, he clutched a tissue in his hand. The Mercedes rookie began the season as a promising talent, consistently earning points in the races, except for a scoreless performance at the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, when the calendar shifted to the European races, his fortunes changed. Aside from achieving his first podium finish in Canada, Antonelli has struggled to earn points since the Miami Grand Prix, and he has failed to finish four out of the last seven races, including in Montreal. The situation worsened at Spa, where he qualified last for the sprint race and experienced a Q1 exit ahead of the main race, capturing his emotional struggle on camera.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: It's About Time!
We are near the start of the qualifying as racers are coming out for the start of the race.
The poles tally is here, along with 2025’s top 10 in terms of average qualifying position.
1: Oscar Piastri (MCL) — 4 Poles / 2.15 AQP
2: Max Verstappen (RBR) — 4 poles / 3.15
3: Lando Norris (MCL) — 4 poles / 3.31
4: George Russell (MER) — 1 pole / 4.46
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Race Starts
The two drivers from Williams kick off the session on a fresh set of soft tires, posting times of 1:17.441 for Alex Albon and 1:18.282 for Carlos Sainz. Sainz, who is from Spain, had a somewhat messy opening lap, which is evident in his lap time.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Elimination Zone
Max Verstappen initially topped the timesheets with a 1:16.346, but the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris soon overtook him. Piastri led the pack with a 1:15.554, narrowly ahead of Norris by 0.373 seconds. Lewis Hamilton secured third. Interestingly, Red Bull's competitiveness seems to thrive on lower grip levels. As track conditions improve with more grip, the Red Bulls appear to lose some of their edge.
Following drivers are in elimination zone:
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
18. Oliver Bearman (Haas)
19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
20. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Is Carlos Sainz Safe?
No worries for Carlos Sainz; the Spaniard has moved out of the bottom five and is currently seventh on the timesheets. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc has now dropped into a precarious position, along with Alex Albon from Williams. Lance Stroll has climbed to third place on the timesheets, but his Aston Martin teammate, Fernando Alonso, is setting the pace with the fastest times in both the first and middle sectors. Alonso finishes his lap with a top time of 1:15.281. At Haas, Esteban Ocon suspects there may be a screw lodged in his right tire. He is currently in P20 and racing towards the finish line in an effort to improve his position. Oscar Piastri has surpassed Alonso's time to take the top spot, while Isack Hadjar has secured third place.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Knocked Out Drivers In Q1
16. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
18. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
19. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
20. Alex Albon (Williams)
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Isack Hadjar Finishes Third In Q1
Yuki Tsunoda successfully reached the top 10 shootout last week in Belgium, but this weekend in Hungary, he fell at the first hurdle. The Red Bull car has been difficult to handle, and as the session progressed and the track conditions improved, Tsunoda was unable to achieve a competitive time. Isack Hadjar finished third on the time sheets but felt he was impeded by the Haas of Oliver Bearman, who also advanced to Q2. Oscar Piastri topped the opening part of qualifying from the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. Lando Norris was fourth and Charles Leclerc was fifth.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Q2 Starts
Aston Martins are on top! Fernando Alonso leads the pack, putting down a lap 0.285 seconds quicker than teammate Lance Stroll. Isack Hadjar holds steady in third. Conditions remain warm and dry, with the track staying parched.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Tense Moments In Q2!
Carlos Sainz's Williams is edging into the pit lane, wheel over the white line, while trying to squeeze into the queue. Drivers at risk of elimination include Lewis Hamilton, Sainz, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli, and Franco Colapinto. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc voices his preference on team radio: he'd rather have a clear track without traffic worries than optimize for improving track conditions.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Hamilton May Get Eliminated
Charles Leclerc has improved his position but remains in fifth place. Lewis Hamilton has dropped to P12, which becomes P13 as Gabriel Bortoleto enters the Q3 battle with Sauber.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Hamilton Out Of Q3
Lewis Hamilton will not have the opportunity to secure his 10th pole position at the Hungaroring. He was eliminated in the second stage of qualifying and will start the race from 12th on the grid. He expressed his frustration, stating, "Every time. Every time," over the Ferrari team radio.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Knocked Out Drivers In Q2
11. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
12. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
14. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
15. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Q3 Starts
Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, Liam Lawson, George Russell, Gabriel Bortoleto, Isack Hadjar, and Max Verstappen are going for pole in Q3.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Norris Bids For Pole Position
Lando Norris is beginning his bid for pole position. Not only does he need to surpass his teammate Oscar Piastri, but he also has to outpace veteran Fernando Alonso. Charles Leclerc has now set the fastest time at 1:15.372, which is the target to beat. Unfortunately, McLaren hasn't found a way to match Leclerc's impressive lap. Oscar Piastri has secured second place on the grid.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Leclerc Shocks Everyone, Takes Pole Position
Charles Leclerc took the pole position after overtaking McLaren drivers in the final lap. The Ferrari man gets it with a 1:15.372. He'll share the front row with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, who was 0.026 seconds behind.
Hungarian GP 2025 Qualifying Live Updates: Top 20
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:15.372
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. George Russell (Mercedes)
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
7. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
11. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
12. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
14. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
15. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
16. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
18. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
19. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
20. Alex Albon (Williams)
That's All From Our Side!
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has taken the pole position in the Hungarian GP 2025 qualifying. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!