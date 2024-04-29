Football

Protect Vinicius Junior: Marcel Desailly Calls On La Liga To Take Action Against Racism

Vinicius Junior broke down at a press conference earlier this month as he opened up about the abuse he has received from the stands while representing Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been subjected to racist abuse.
Marcel Desailly has called on LaLiga to do more to protect Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and other players who have been targeted by racist abuse. (More Football News)

Vinicius broke down at a press conference earlier this month as he opened up about the abuse he has received from the stands while representing Madrid.

The Brazil international is not alone in that regard, with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni another example, and World Cup winner Desailly wants more to be done.

"Vinicius has spoken out, but it's not about him - it's about LaLiga and the people who can take action," he told Stats Perform.

"We have the power to change things, but we are not doing enough. Samuel Eto'o had the same issue before.

"Vinicius is one of those who is suffering because the administrative people in charge are not willing to hit harder than they are."

Vinicius has been a key player for LaLiga champions-elect Madrid once again this season with 13 goals and five assists in 23 outings.

Desailly regards Vinicius, who scored the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final, as one of the finest players of his generation.

"He's a very ambitious player," Desailly said. "I think he's improved a lot because he is now clinical in assisting and finishing.

"When you look at someone like Ousmane Dembele, his stats are not as good.

"Then you look at Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, another who has improved - there is potential for each of those to get close to Vinicius."

