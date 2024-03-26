Football

Vinicius Junior Breaks Down While Talking About Racism On Eve Of 'One Skin' Friendly Game

The Spain-Brazil game is taking place just days after a new wave of racist and hate insults targeted Vinicius in matches in Spain

Associated Press
Vinicius Junior will take the field against Spain in a friendly contest at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Photo: X/ @vinijr
Vinicius Junior broke down in tears on Monday while talking about the racist insults that he has been subjected to in Spain, saying that he is losing his desire to keep playing because of what he has been going through. (More Football News)

Vinicius spoke freely about his struggles fighting against racism on the eve of the “One Skin” friendly game between Spain and Brazil on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which was set up to raise awareness about racism nearly a year after the Brazil international was racially insulted at a Spanish league game in Valencia.

“It's something very sad what I have been going through here," Vinicius said. “It's tough. I've been fighting against this for a long time. It's exhausting because you feel like you are alone. I've made so many official complaints but no one is ever punished.”

The Spain-Brazil game is taking place just days after a new wave of racist and hate insults targeted Vinicius in matches in Spain.

“More and more I'm losing my desire to play," he said. "But I'll keep fighting.”

