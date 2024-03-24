France Vs Germany, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs GER International Friendly Live On TV And Online

France will lock horns against Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon on Sunday. (More Football News)
With the Euros 2024 around the corner, France manager Didier Deschamps will look at the friendly to keep a keen on players who could make it to the final squad. For the hosts Germany, manager Julian Nagelsmann would want to put away the dismal record at hand and hope to perform well against the 2022 World Cup finalists.
France, the 2018 champions and runners-up in 2022, have had an easy qualification en route to the Euros and will be heavy favourites against the Germans. In their last meeting, the Les Bleus lost 2-1 in September 2023.
The French will be without the services of injured Antoine Griezmann and Ibrahima Konate, due to injuries.
Germany will miss the services of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Manuel Neuer.
When and where will the France vs Germany international friendly be played?
The France vs Germany international friendly will be played at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 24 at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon.
Where can one watch the live telecast of France vs Germany international friendly in India?
The France vs Germany international friendly will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where can one watch the live streaming of France vs Germany international friendly in India?
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.