Football

France Vs Germany, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs GER International Friendly Live On TV And Online

France take on Germany in an international friendly in Lyon. Here are the live streaming, match venue, kick-off timings and much more

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
AP
German national football team will play France in an international friendly. Photo: AP
info_icon

France will lock horns against Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon on Sunday. (More Football News)

With the Euros 2024 around the corner, France manager Didier Deschamps will look at the friendly to keep a keen on players who could make it to the final squad. For the hosts Germany, manager Julian Nagelsmann would want to put away the dismal record at hand and hope to perform well against the 2022 World Cup finalists.

France, the 2018 champions and runners-up in 2022, have had an easy qualification en route to the Euros and will be heavy favourites against the Germans. In their last meeting, the Les Bleus lost 2-1 in September 2023.

Advertisement

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first-leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. - (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Real Madrid Strong Enough To Sign French Football Superstar

BY Associated Press

The French will be without the services of injured Antoine Griezmann and Ibrahima Konate, due to injuries.

Germany will miss the services of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Manuel Neuer.

Live Streaming Information:

When and where will the France vs Germany international friendly be played?

The France vs Germany international friendly will be played at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 24 at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon.

Where can one watch the live telecast of France vs Germany international friendly in India?

The France vs Germany international friendly will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

Where can one watch the live streaming of France vs Germany international friendly in India?

The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra