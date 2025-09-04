FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Among Six Nations Handed Big Fines For Fan Racism

Argentina fined 120,000 Swiss francs for fan racism
Albania faces largest penalty of 161,500 Swiss francs
Colombia and Chile also receive substantial fines
FIFA has penalised six national football federations, including defending champions Argentina, for racist abuse perpetrated by fans during June's World Cup qualifiers. Albania received the largest fine, totalling 161,500 Swiss francs. Other nations sanctioned for "discrimination and racist abuse" included Chile, Colombia, Serbia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
These substantial fines come amid recent global appeals for action against racism in sport. Recently, several club football games saw incidents of racism. Liverpool's Premier League match against Brentford saw Antoine Semenyo allegedly abused by a fan, and Schalke 04's Christopher Antwi-Adjei facing similar racist abuse in a DFB-Pokal match.
Federations Face Significant Financial Penalties
FIFA's disciplinary committee published its sanction lists, charging the nations with "discrimination and racist abuse", though it did not provide specific case details for each. Albania's federation received the largest penalty: a 161,500 Swiss franc ($200,000) fine for a "slew of charges" at a June 7 home game against Serbia. These charges included disturbing a national anthem and transmitting "a message that is not appropriate for a sports event".
Albania and Serbia share historical political tensions, which notably led to the "notorious 'drone game'" during a European Championship qualifying match in Belgrade in 2014. The teams drew 0-0 in Tirana in June; their return match in Belgrade is scheduled for October 11.
FIFA also mandated Albania reduce stadium capacity by 20% for a future match, with the team hosting Latvia next Tuesday in a qualifying group currently led by England.
Argentina received a 120,000 Swiss franc ($149,000) penalty from FIFA for a "single charge of discrimination or racist abuse" at a June 10 game against Colombia in Buenos Aires. That match ended in a 1-1 draw. Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a dangerous tackle. FIFA banned him for two games and issued a 5,000 Swiss franc ($6,200) fine.
Argentina has already qualified to defend its title next year at the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
More Penalties Levied By FIFA
These six-figure fines demonstrate FIFA's renewed toughness against racism and discrimination, following a global appeal at its annual meeting last year for football bodies to act.
Chile's football federation incurred a 115,000 Swiss franc ($143,000) fine for "fan racism" after their 1-0 home loss against Argentina on June 5. Colombia faced a 70,000 Swiss franc ($87,000) penalty after hosting Peru on June 6. Serbia must pay 50,000 Swiss francs ($62,000) for "racism and other incidents" during their June 10 game against Andorra.
Bosnia-Herzegovina also paid 21,000 Swiss francs ($26,000) for "racism and other offences" committed while hosting San Marino. In most cases, FIFA ordered its member federations to implement a specific "prevention plan" for future matches.
Separate Club World Cup Investigation Concludes
FIFA concluded a separate investigation from the Club World Cup in June, closing it due to a lack of evidence. This investigation concerned Gustavo Cabral, captain of Mexican team Pachuca, after Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger claimed Cabral had racially abused him. Cabral denied the racism allegation at the time, stating he used "an insult common in his native Argentina".
(With AP Inputs)