Albania 0-0 Serbia Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers: Balkan Rivals Play Out A Goalless Draw In Tirana

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT
Spoils shared in Tirana as Balkan Rivals cancel each other out.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H
Matches - 6
Albania Wins - 0
Serbia Wins - 5
Draws - 1
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Predicted XIs
Albania XI:
Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Bajrami; Uzuni, Laci, Hoxha; Manaj
Serbia XI:
Petrovic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Erakovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, S. Mitrovic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Fans Start To Come In
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Their Last Meeting
These two sides met way back in 2015 when Albania lost 0-2 to Serbia. Goals from Aleksandar Kolarov and Adem Ljajic settled the victory.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Telecast Details
Serbian fans can watch the match on RTS 1 and Arena 1 Premium and the Albanian fans catch watch it on - SuperSport 2 Digitalb and TV Klan.
The Indian fans can catch the action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon
Kick-off soon between the two arch-rivals in Tirana. Atmosphere inside the stadium is a cracking one.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Boos Greet Serbian Players
Serbian players are met with boos from the home fans and this will be the recurring theme throughout the game.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Thomas Strakosha Called In Action
Thomas Strakosha is called into action by Serbia as he parries the ball away for a corner.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Sasha Lukic Attacked
Sasha Lukic apparently attacked from the fans behind his back and the referee halts play. The ref then goes to speak to Albanian skipper before starting play.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Both Teams Not Wanting To Attack
It's a controlled start from either side with neither player wanting to attack or press each other.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Berat Djimsiti Booked
Berat Djimsiti brings down Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovicand is booked immediately. Serbs are awarded a free-kick but nothing doing.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Coach Sylvinho Motivating His Players
Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Sylvinho is Albania manager and is motivating his players from the touchline.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: SRB With The Ball
Serbia are having the chunk of possession in the game and Albania won't mind that as long as they keep their goal intact.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Fans Left Disappointed
Home fans will be left slightly disappointed given the atmosphere created inside the stadium. Their team are yet to churn out a real chance on goal and it's been a very below-par performance from the home side.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Earn Free-kick
Albania earn a free-kick right before half-time. Can they make it count? The answer is NO. Poor effort from the hosts.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Earn Pen
Well, well! Drama right before the break as Husaj earns a penalty for Albania and the fans go crazy inside the stadium.
And would you believe it! Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic saves the effort from Rey Manaj to keep it 0-0
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT
And breathe! Some end to the half that. Scores are level but Albania will be disappointed that they failed to convert that penalty.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second-half Underway
Action underway in Tirana as both teams search for that elusive goal.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Thomas Strakosha Keeps SRB At Bay
Wow what a save that is from Thomas Strakosha! The AEK Athens goalie produces a world-class save to keep Mitrovic's header away from his goal and earn applause from his own fans.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Lazar Samardzic With A Chance
Lazar Samardzic is in acres of space and the Atalanta BC player takes a shot from long way off but shoots it wide off the Albanian post.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Still No Clear Cut Chance
Apart from that penalty miss, none of the sides have had a clear cut chance on goal.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Crowd Attack SRB Player
Referee again halts play as Serbian players are attacked and thrown objects at from the crowd. After speaking to skippers from both sides, the ref gets the game underway with drop ball.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Nedim Bajrami With A Tame Effort
Rangers players Nedim Bajrami produces a tame effort on goal as Albania again miss a chance to put one behind the net.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 10 Mins Of Action Remain
10 mins of action remain plus stoppages. With so much drama around this fixture, a late goal could really send make things interesting.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Draw On Cards
Late surge from Albania on the Serbian goal but no end product as it we could see potential 0-0 draw unless there's some late drama.
Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Stoppages
Six minutes added on in the game.