Albania 0-0 Serbia Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers: Balkan Rivals Play Out A Goalless Draw In Tirana

Albania vs Serbia Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Catch all the Highlights and updates from the football qualifying match between Albania & Serbia in Tirana, right here

Serbia-Albania-AP-Photo
Serbia's Aleksa Terzić, right, fights for the ball against Albania's Elseid Hysaj during the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium. AP
Serbia and Albania played out a goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture. Albania's missed penalty right before half-time saw them blow the chance of gaining a one-nil lead. Catch all the Highlights and updates from the football qualifying match between Albania & Serbia in Tirana, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT

Spoils shared in Tirana as Balkan Rivals cancel each other out.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H

Matches - 6

Albania Wins - 0

Serbia Wins - 5

Draws - 1

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Predicted XIs

Albania XI:

Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Bajrami; Uzuni, Laci, Hoxha; Manaj

Serbia XI:

Petrovic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Erakovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, S. Mitrovic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Fans Start To Come In

Albanian police check fans ahead of the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium, in Tirana.
Albanian police check fans ahead of the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium, in Tirana. AP/vlasov sulaj

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Their Last Meeting

These two sides met way back in 2015 when Albania lost 0-2 to Serbia. Goals from Aleksandar Kolarov and Adem Ljajic settled the victory.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Telecast Details

Serbian fans can watch the match on RTS 1 and Arena 1 Premium and the Albanian fans catch watch it on - SuperSport 2 Digitalb and TV Klan.

The Indian fans can catch the action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon

Kick-off soon between the two arch-rivals in Tirana. Atmosphere inside the stadium is a cracking one.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Boos Greet Serbian Players

Serbian players are met with boos from the home fans and this will be the recurring theme throughout the game.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Thomas Strakosha Called In Action

Thomas Strakosha is called into action by Serbia as he parries the ball away for a corner.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Sasha Lukic Attacked

Sasha Lukic apparently attacked from the fans behind his back and the referee halts play. The ref then goes to speak to Albanian skipper before starting play.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Both Teams Not Wanting To Attack

It's a controlled start from either side with neither player wanting to attack or press each other.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Berat Djimsiti Booked

Berat Djimsiti brings down Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovicand is booked immediately. Serbs are awarded a free-kick but nothing doing.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Coach Sylvinho Motivating His Players

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Sylvinho is Albania manager and is motivating his players from the touchline.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: SRB With The Ball

Serbia are having the chunk of possession in the game and Albania won't mind that as long as they keep their goal intact.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Fans Left Disappointed

Home fans will be left slightly disappointed given the atmosphere created inside the stadium. Their team are yet to churn out a real chance on goal and it's been a very below-par performance from the home side.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Earn Free-kick

Albania earn a free-kick right before half-time. Can they make it count? The answer is NO. Poor effort from the hosts.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Earn Pen

Well, well! Drama right before the break as Husaj earns a penalty for Albania and the fans go crazy inside the stadium.

And would you believe it! Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic saves the effort from Rey Manaj to keep it 0-0

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT

And breathe! Some end to the half that. Scores are level but Albania will be disappointed that they failed to convert that penalty.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second-half Underway

Action underway in Tirana as both teams search for that elusive goal.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Thomas Strakosha Keeps SRB At Bay

Wow what a save that is from Thomas Strakosha! The AEK Athens goalie produces a world-class save to keep Mitrovic's header away from his goal and earn applause from his own fans.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Lazar Samardzic With A Chance

Lazar Samardzic is in acres of space and the Atalanta BC player takes a shot from long way off but shoots it wide off the Albanian post.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Still No Clear Cut Chance

Apart from that penalty miss, none of the sides have had a clear cut chance on goal.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Crowd Attack SRB Player

Referee again halts play as Serbian players are attacked and thrown objects at from the crowd. After speaking to skippers from both sides, the ref gets the game underway with drop ball.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Nedim Bajrami With A Tame Effort

Rangers players Nedim Bajrami produces a tame effort on goal as Albania again miss a chance to put one behind the net.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 10 Mins Of Action Remain

10 mins of action remain plus stoppages. With so much drama around this fixture, a late goal could really send make things interesting.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Draw On Cards

Late surge from Albania on the Serbian goal but no end product as it we could see potential 0-0 draw unless there's some late drama.

Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Stoppages

Six minutes added on in the game.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss