Albania 0-0 Serbia Highlights, FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers: Balkan Rivals Play Out A Goalless Draw In Tirana

Serbia's Aleksa Terzić, right, fights for the ball against Albania's Elseid Hysaj during the World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Albania and Serbia, at Air Albania stadium. AP

Serbia and Albania played out a goalless draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers fixture. Albania's missed penalty right before half-time saw them blow the chance of gaining a one-nil lead. Catch all the Highlights and updates from the football qualifying match between Albania & Serbia in Tirana, right here LIVE UPDATES 8 Jun 2025, 02:12:04 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: FT Spoils shared in Tirana as Balkan Rivals cancel each other out. 7 Jun 2025, 10:23:38 pm IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: H2H Matches - 6 Albania Wins - 0 Serbia Wins - 5 Draws - 1 7 Jun 2025, 11:09:39 pm IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Predicted XIs Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Bajrami; Uzuni, Laci, Hoxha; Manaj Serbia XI: Petrovic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Erakovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, S. Mitrovic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic 7 Jun 2025, 11:30:07 pm IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Starting XIs Serbia XI vs Albania;



Vlahovic & Mitrovic start together.



As expected.



🇷🇸 Serbia XI vs Albania; Vlahovic & Mitrovic start together. 🇦🇱 Albania's XI. The Indian fans can catch the action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website. 8 Jun 2025, 12:16:33 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-off Soon Kick-off soon between the two arch-rivals in Tirana. Atmosphere inside the stadium is a cracking one. 8 Jun 2025, 12:18:31 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Boos Greet Serbian Players Serbian players are met with boos from the home fans and this will be the recurring theme throughout the game. 8 Jun 2025, 12:23:22 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Thomas Strakosha Called In Action Thomas Strakosha is called into action by Serbia as he parries the ball away for a corner. 8 Jun 2025, 12:27:19 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Sasha Lukic Attacked Sasha Lukic apparently attacked from the fans behind his back and the referee halts play. The ref then goes to speak to Albanian skipper before starting play. 8 Jun 2025, 12:34:04 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Both Teams Not Wanting To Attack It's a controlled start from either side with neither player wanting to attack or press each other. 8 Jun 2025, 12:38:00 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Berat Djimsiti Booked Berat Djimsiti brings down Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovicand is booked immediately. Serbs are awarded a free-kick but nothing doing. 8 Jun 2025, 12:45:39 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Coach Sylvinho Motivating His Players Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Sylvinho is Albania manager and is motivating his players from the touchline. 8 Jun 2025, 12:51:14 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: SRB With The Ball Serbia are having the chunk of possession in the game and Albania won't mind that as long as they keep their goal intact. 8 Jun 2025, 12:56:19 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Fans Left Disappointed Home fans will be left slightly disappointed given the atmosphere created inside the stadium. Their team are yet to churn out a real chance on goal and it's been a very below-par performance from the home side. 8 Jun 2025, 01:00:20 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Earn Free-kick Albania earn a free-kick right before half-time. Can they make it count? The answer is NO. Poor effort from the hosts. 8 Jun 2025, 01:03:47 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: ALB Earn Pen Well, well! Drama right before the break as Husaj earns a penalty for Albania and the fans go crazy inside the stadium. And would you believe it! Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic saves the effort from Rey Manaj to keep it 0-0 8 Jun 2025, 01:06:38 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: HT And breathe! Some end to the half that. Scores are level but Albania will be disappointed that they failed to convert that penalty. 8 Jun 2025, 01:21:44 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Second-half Underway Action underway in Tirana as both teams search for that elusive goal. 8 Jun 2025, 01:27:36 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Thomas Strakosha Keeps SRB At Bay Wow what a save that is from Thomas Strakosha! The AEK Athens goalie produces a world-class save to keep Mitrovic's header away from his goal and earn applause from his own fans. 8 Jun 2025, 01:31:13 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Lazar Samardzic With A Chance Lazar Samardzic is in acres of space and the Atalanta BC player takes a shot from long way off but shoots it wide off the Albanian post. 8 Jun 2025, 01:37:42 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Still No Clear Cut Chance Apart from that penalty miss, none of the sides have had a clear cut chance on goal. 8 Jun 2025, 01:41:30 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Crowd Attack SRB Player Referee again halts play as Serbian players are attacked and thrown objects at from the crowd. After speaking to skippers from both sides, the ref gets the game underway with drop ball. 8 Jun 2025, 01:47:13 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Nedim Bajrami With A Tame Effort Rangers players Nedim Bajrami produces a tame effort on goal as Albania again miss a chance to put one behind the net. 8 Jun 2025, 01:55:08 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 10 Mins Of Action Remain 10 mins of action remain plus stoppages. With so much drama around this fixture, a late goal could really send make things interesting. 8 Jun 2025, 02:00:42 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Draw On Cards Late surge from Albania on the Serbian goal but no end product as it we could see potential 0-0 draw unless there's some late drama. 8 Jun 2025, 02:05:37 am IST Albania Vs Serbia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Stoppages Six minutes added on in the game.