Lok Leipzig Vs Schalke, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Lokomotive Fans Whistle Antwi-Adjei After Racist Abuse Complaint

Schalke 04’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei complained about receiving racist abuse from Lokomotive Leipzig fans during the DFL-Pokal match

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lokomotiv Leipzig vs Schalke, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Christopher Antwi-Adjei AP
Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei stands for a throw-in during the German soccer cup first round match between Lok Leipzig and FC Schalke 04 in Leipzig, Germany, Sunday Aug. 17, 2025. | Photo: dpa/Jan Woitas via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • During a DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match, Schalke’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei complained of racist abuse from Lokomotive Leipzig fans

  • The referee stopped the match and made an anti-racism announcement in the stadium

  • After that, Antwi-Adjei was whistled by Lokomotive fans when he touched the ball

Schalke midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei was whistled by Lokomotiv Leipzig supporters after he complained that he was subjected to racist abuse during the teams’ German Cup game on Sunday.

“Quite simply, it was racism. I think it has no place on a football field or generally in society,” Antwi-Adjei, who is Black, told Sky TV of the initial abuse. “I don’t want to repeat the words that were used, but it’s disappointing. I’m not the type to go home and cry, but still it’s disappointing that it happens on the field these days.”

Also Sunday, in Potsdam near Berlin, a Kaiserslautern substitute was racially abused by an individual as the unnamed player warmed up at halftime during his team’s cup match at RSV Eintracht Stahnsdorf. Fans and security quickly identified and apprehended the alleged perpetrator.

Antwi-Adjei broke off play in Leipzig when he was subjected to racist abuse while he was taking a throw-in in the 13th minute. He subsequently spoke with a match official on the sideline and then referee Max Burda.

“He told us he was racially abused,” Burda said. “We didn’t hear it but of course we take it very seriously and act to protect the player. For incidences of racism there’s a three-point plan and we put the first point into action. That’s a stadium announcement.”

The stadium announcer asked fans to refrain from using racist or discriminatory language and the game resumed after a break of around three minutes with Antwi-Adjei taking the throw in.

Antwi-Adjei was subsequently whistled whenever he received the ball.

“There are always a few people here in the stadium who think they can get away with anything. They think they know better,” the 31-year-old Antwi-Adjei said. “But yeah, we keep going, we’ve progressed, and I hope such things don’t happen so often in future.”

Schalke won 1-0 with Bryan Lasme scoring the winner in extra time.

“It overshadows the whole game,” Schalke captain Kenan Karaman said. “I signaled straight away to the referee that we wouldn’t continue if it didn’t stop, and luckily the referee reacted. Then the announcement came in the stadium that this kind of thing isn’t tolerated and that it has no place in sport. I’m glad that Christopher handled it well and still played a good game.”

Karaman said the team had been prepared to walk off the field.

“Of course. We would have stood behind Christopher and we would have stopped playing,” Karaman said.

In the post-match press conference, Lokomotiv coach Jochen Seitz said the “football festival is tainted by a single shout. That shouldn’t happen. Of course, it’s difficult for a club to take action when there are still 12,000 people there. And when a single idiot shouts something like that, it basically ruins the whole thing.”

Seitz was interrupted by his Schalke counterpart Miron Muslić, who countered it wasn’t just “a single idiot.”

“I have to speak up because we always downplay individuals,” Muslić said. “The whole stadium knew why the game was interrupted, and the whole stadium whistled. It wasn’t just an individual.”

Schalke plays in the second division while Lokomotiv is at fourth-tier level after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks