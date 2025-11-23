Fiorentina Vs Juventus, Serie A: Italian League Match Halted As Racist Chants Target Vlahovic

Juventus’ trip to Fiorentina was briefly halted after racist chanting towards Dusan Vlahovic, marking yet another Serie A episode of discriminatory abuse and the third straight season the Serbian has been targeted

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fiorentina vs Juventus Italian Serie A 2025-26 Dusan Vlahovic racist abuse match halted
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic with referee Daniele Doveri during the Serie A match against Fiorentina on Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Match halted after repeated racist abuse towards ex-Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

  • Referee asked Gianluca Mancini to calm crowd after overturned penalty failed to halt chants

  • Incident follows multiple recent racism cases in Serie A, including abuse of Weston McKennie

Juventus’ match at Fiorentina was halted briefly on Saturday, November 22, after sustained racist and discriminatory chanting from home fans aimed at former Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The racist chants issue flared when Juventus was awarded a penalty in the 14th minute – a decision that was overturned on review – prompting further abuse aimed at the Serbian forward.

An announcement in the 11th minute at the Stadio Artemio Franchi urged fans to halt the insults, but the abuse intensified in the 14th minute when Juventus were first awarded a penalty after Pablo Mari appeared to pull down Vlahovic in the box.

The penalty decision was later overturned on review, yet the chanting continued, which forced the referee to ask Fiorentina captain Gianluca Mancini to address the crowd and call for it to stop.

Racist Abuse Persists in Serie A

Saturday's incident marked the third successive season in which Vlahovic has been the target of racist chanting since his move from Fiorentina in January 2022.

This is not an isolated incident, either. In August 2025, Weston McKennie, the American midfielder for Juventus, was subjected to racist remarks by Parma fans while warming down after a 2-0 victory. Juventus publicly condemned the abuse and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

Related Content
Related Content

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Stars As PAK Beat SL By Seven Wickets

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

  3. Ashes 2025/26 1st Test: Jamie Smith’s Controversial DRS Out Raises Questions On Real-Time Snicko

  4. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  4. Delhi Traffic Police Collect Over ₹84.98 Crore In Fines For PUC Violations Amid GRAP Curbs

  5. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  3. Ukraine Faces Tough Decision As Trump Pushes Contested Peace Plan

  4. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start