Genoa 2-2 Fiorentina, Serie A: Hapless Viola Earn Point In Lively Draw At Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Genoa and Fiorentina played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Serie A 2025-26 matchday 11 fixture at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa took the lead through Leo Ostigard, only for Fiorentina to level via a penalty from Albert Gudmundsson. The visitors grabbed a second through Roberto Piccoli before Lorenzo Colombo restored parity for Genoa minutes later. Both sides, featuring new managers and a long list of absentees, fought hard amid defensive lapses, but ended up with a point each. The result ended a two-match losing streak for La Viola, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.
