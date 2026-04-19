Everton 1-2 Liverpool, English Premier League: Van Dijk’s Stoppage-Time Header Seals Merseyside Derby Win

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson