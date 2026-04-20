Everton 1-2 Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Van Dijk's Stoppage-Time Header Seals Merseyside Derby Win
The first Merseyside derby at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium ended in heartbreak for Everton as Liverpool struck late to seal a 2-1 win in the English Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Sunday. The Reds took the lead in the 29th minute, with Mohamed Salah finishing Cody Gakpo's through ball. Everton responded after the break, with Beto heading home in the 54th minute to level the scores. Both sides pressed for a winner, but just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Virgil van Dijk headed past Jordan Pickford in the 101st minute from Dominik Szoboszlai's corner to clinch all three points for the visitors.
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