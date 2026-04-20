Everton 1-2 Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Van Dijk's Stoppage-Time Header Seals Merseyside Derby Win

The first Merseyside derby at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium ended in heartbreak for Everton as Liverpool struck late to seal a 2-1 win in the English Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Sunday. The Reds took the lead in the 29th minute, with Mohamed Salah finishing Cody Gakpo's through ball. Everton responded after the break, with Beto heading home in the 54th minute to level the scores. Both sides pressed for a winner, but just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Virgil van Dijk headed past Jordan Pickford in the 101st minute from Dominik Szoboszlai's corner to clinch all three points for the visitors.

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EPL: Everton vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, front, and teammate celebrate with fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL: Liverpool vs Everton
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah greets fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL 2025-26: Everton vs Liverpool
Liverpool's fans celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (4) scores his side's 2nd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo; AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool
Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is carried off injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League: Liverpool vs Everton
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, left, tries block a shot by Everton's Iliman Ndiaye during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Everton vs Liverpool
Everton's Beto celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool vs Everton
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Everton vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, top, and Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Liverpool vs Everton
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, top, and Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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