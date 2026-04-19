English Premier League: Everton Host Liverpool In Merseyside Derby Before Man City Vs Arsenal Title Showdown

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (left) celebrates with team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (left) celebrates with team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton