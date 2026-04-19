English Premier League: Everton Host Liverpool In Merseyside Derby Before Man City Vs Arsenal Title Showdown

English Premier League 2025-26 action sees Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby before Arsenal travel to Manchester City in a potential title decider, with Aston Villa vs Sunderland and Nottingham Forest vs Burnley also on the schedule

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
English Premier League 2025-26 Preview Merseyside Derby Manchester City vs Arsenal
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (left) celebrates with team-mate Jarrad Branthwaite after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Merseyside Derby kicks off the day, with Everton hosting Liverpool in the English Premier League

  • Arsenal then visit Manchester City at the Etihad in a clash that could decide the Premier League title race

  • Other fixtures include Aston Villa vs Sunderland and Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

It’s a huge day in the Premier League title race, with Arsenal travelling to Manchester City in a meeting between the top two.

A win for Arsenal and the long-time league leaders will regain a nine-point advantage, leaving them in a strong position to become English champions for the first time since 2004.

A win for City and the gap would be reduced to three points. City would also have a game in hand, at next-to-last Burnley on Wednesday. After that, both teams would have five matches left.

A draw? That would suit Arsenal more, keeping a six-point cushion between the teams.

PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
1Arsenal32217462243870
2Manchester City31197563283564
3Manchester United331610758451358
4Aston Villa3216794338555
5Liverpool321571052421052
6Chelsea331391153421148
7Brentford33139114844448
8Bournemouth33111575050048
9Brighton & Hove Albion331211104539647
10Everton32138113937247
11Sunderland321210103336-346
12Fulham33136144346-345
13Crystal Palace31119113536-142
14Newcastle United33126154649-342
15Leeds United33912124249-739
16Nottingham Forest3289153244-1233
17West Ham United3288164057-1732
18Tottenham Hotspur33710164253-1131
19Burnley3248203363-3020
20Wolverhampton Wanderers3338222461-3717

City is at home and is in better form, winning its last three games — 2-0 over Arsenal in the English League Cup final, 4-0 against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals and 3-0 at Chelsea in the league — and having one of the division’s most exciting players in France playmaker Rayan Cherki.

Arsenal, meanwhile, has lost three of its last five games in all competitions as it stumbles toward the end of a season that could still bring the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Related Content
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate bows his head at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
English Premier League Matchday 32 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Brighton players reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Liverpool in Brighton. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool, EPL: Welbeck Heaps More Pressure On Slot
Chelsea players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Everton 3-0 Chelsea, EPL: Beto Scores Brace As Toffees Thump Blues
Premier League: Liverpool players walk to the ceneter after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EPL 2025-26 Round Up: Liverpool, Chelsea Slump To Bruising Defeats As UCL Concerns Mount
Related Content

Before the City-Arsenal match, Everton hosts Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, and it’s also Aston Villa-Sunderland and Nottingham Forest-Burnley.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Royals Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

  2. KKR Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 28 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

  3. Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Confirms Youngster Suffering Hamstring Tear

  4. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  5. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  3. Modi Attacks Opposition as Anti-Women: 'Nari Shakti has been Taken for Granted'

  4. Rakhigarhi's Treasures | In Photos

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Iran Reimposes Hormuz Curbs, Fires on Passing Ships

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy