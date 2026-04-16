Manchester City Vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Manchester City Vs Arsenal: Know all about the MCI vs AFC, Premier League match including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Leeds United Vs Arsenal, Premier League
Arsenal celebrate during their 4-0 win over Leeds United
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal travel to face Man City in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday

  • The Gunners lost to City in the EFL Cup final

  • Find out when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Man City match live on TV and online

Arsenal and Manchester City will go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium in a clash that has been billed as the 'Title Decider' with a result for either side could define their season.

Man City are on form at the moment, brushing aside Chelsea 0-3 at Stamford Bridge with Arsenal failing to AFC Bournemouth. The result left Pep Guardiola's side six points adrift of the Gunners with a game in hand going into the weekend.

These two will meet once again after their clash at Wembley a fortnight ago wherein Nico O'Reilly double helped City win 2-0 in the EFL Cup final.

The Gunners come into this clash on the back of a drab 0-0 draw at home to Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League that saw them qualify for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season. Despite injuries to key players, expect manager Mikel Arteta to play his best players against their rival in what promises to be a tantalizing affair.

Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

These two sides have met 196 in the English top-flight with Arsenal winning 92 of the fixtures to Man City's 58. 46 matches have ended in a draw. The Gunners' last victory at the Etihad came in 2015 when they won 2-0 thanks to an inspirational performance from Spaniard Santi Cazorla.

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Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League: Team News

Gunners are still sweating over injuries to the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori. As for Man City, there's no update as to the availability of O'Reilly, who injured himself during their clash against Chelsea.

Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League: Predicted XIs

Man City Starting XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland, Doku

Substitutes: Trafford, Ake, Nico, Kovacic, O’Reilly, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho, Marmoush

Arsenal Starting XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Madueke, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres.

Arsenal Substitutes: Kepa (GK), Setford (GK), White (DEF), Salmon (DEF), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Norgaard (MID), Havertz (FWD), Jesus (FWD), Dowman (FWD).

Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match is played?

A

The Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 9pm IST. The game will be hosted at Etihad Stadium.

Q

Where to watch the Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

A

The Man City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. For telecast, catch the action on the Star Sports network in India.

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