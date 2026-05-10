Serie A: Udinese’s Keinan Davis Accuses Cagliari Defender Alberto Dossena Of Racist Abuse

Udinese's Keinan Davis controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, in Udine, north east Italy, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP

Udinese's Keinan Davis controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Napoli, in Udine, north east Italy, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP