Everton Vs Liverpool Preview, English Premier League: H2H, Live Streaming of Merseyside Derby – All You Need To Know

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, celebrates scoring his side's second during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Steven Paston

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, celebrates scoring his side's second during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Steven Paston