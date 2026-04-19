Everton Vs Liverpool Preview, English Premier League: H2H, Live Streaming of Merseyside Derby – All You Need To Know

Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the EVE vs LIV Matchday 33 fixture, including Merseyside derby preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Everton vs Liverpool preview English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 33 live streaming
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, left, celebrates scoring his side's second during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Steven Paston
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Everton host Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday

  • This is the 248th Merseyside derby, with both sides chasing UEFA Champions League spots

  • Find out when and where to watch the Everton vs Liverpool match live on TV and online

Everton host Liverpool in the 248th iteration of the famous Merseyside derby in a crucial English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 33 fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. This will be the first time that Everton play their local rivals in their new stadium, following their move from Goodison Park.

Both teams remain in the hunt for a spot in the UEFA Champions League. A 2-2 draw with Brentford in their last outing saw Everton remain in 10th place with 47 points, but a win could see them rise to sixth, trailing Liverpool by just two points.

While David Moyes looks to lead the Toffees to Europe, his counterpart, Arne Slot, is fighting to save his job. The Dutch head coach saw the Reds get knocked out of the Champions League, losing 4-0 on aggregate against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions, are currently fifth in the standings, sitting just four points ahead of Chelsea. A loss in the Merseyside derby may be the final nail in the coffin for Slot’s Liverpool career, but Moyes was quick to defend the visiting coach.

“He has done a brilliant job, and I’ve got to say he is a really good coach – that is from a neutral point of view,” Moyes said. “If they (Liverpool) are finding a few bad things at the moment, well, we’ve had to put up with them for years, every time we go there; but as a coach, I think he’s a top coach. I actually think Liverpool supporters would agree with that if they were honest as well!”

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Everton vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head Record

Everton and Liverpool have faced each other on 247 occasions. Liverpool hold the upper hand in the Merseyside derby, winning 101 times, compared to just 68 victories for Everton. 78 games have ended in draws.

Everton vs Liverpool: Team News

Everton will have only one player missing due to injury: Jack Grealish, who is out for the season with a broken foot. David Moyes will have Charly Alcaraz back from his knock, with the Argentine training with the team.

Liverpool, however, have several big players out injured. Top-scorer Hugo Ekitike suffered an Achilles injury during the UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and has been ruled out for the season and the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

Number one goalkeeper Alisson remains sidelined with a muscle problem, and he is joined on the treatment table by Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Wataru Endo (broken ankle), and Joe Gomez (discomfort).

Everton vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Everton: Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; James Garner, Idrissa Gueye; Dwight McNeil, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye; Beto.

Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Aleix Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Alexander Isak.

Everton vs Liverpool: Prediction

Liverpool are not in the best form at the moment and are light up front, and Everton are a hard team to beat at home. I am predicting a narrow win for the Toffees in the Merseyside derby.

Prediction: Everton 1-0 Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 6:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Everton vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) and Star Sports 3 TV channels.

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