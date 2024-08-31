Everton 2-3 Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra Seals Sensational Turnaround To Stun Sean Dyche's Side

Luis Sinisterra's last-gasp strike completed a remarkable turnaround for Bournemouth, who recovered from 2-0 down to stun Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park. (More Football News)
The hosts were two goals to the good until the 87th minute, when a spectacular collapse saw what appeared to be a routine victory snatched from under their noses, while leaving them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.
With both sides seeking their first victory of the season, Everton took control of the contest with two goals inside the first 12 minutes of the second half.
Michael Keane drilled the Toffees ahead five minutes after the restart, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded off a neat team move to double the lead and put his side on course for their first points of the campaign.
However, Bournemouth pulled a goal back through Antoine Semenyo three minutes from time, while Lewis Cook nodded in Sinisterra's cross to level in the 92nd minute.
Sinisterra then remarkably sealed all three points in the sixth minute of stoppage time, as he ghosted in at the far post to head in from Justin Kluivert's centre.
Data Debrief: Toffees make unwanted history after late collapse
Everton had not won a Premier League game in the month of August since beating Brighton in 2021, but they appeared well on course to finally end that drought.
However, the Toffees could not see out their healthy advantage and became the first side in Premier League history to lose a game having been two or more goals ahead in the 87th minute.
Furthermore, Sean Dyche's losing streak in August continues, with Everton now having failed to win all six such top-flight matches under his guidance.