Football

Everton 2-3 Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra Seals Sensational Turnaround To Stun Sean Dyche's Side

Michael Keane drilled the Toffees ahead five minutes after the restart, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded off a neat team move to double the lead and put his side on course for their first points of the campaign

Sinisterra-Bournemouth-Everton-PL
Sinisterra (right) celebrates Bournemouth's winner.
info_icon

Luis Sinisterra's last-gasp strike completed a remarkable turnaround for Bournemouth, who recovered from 2-0 down to stun Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park. (More Football News)

The hosts were two goals to the good until the 87th minute, when a spectacular collapse saw what appeared to be a routine victory snatched from under their noses, while leaving them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

With both sides seeking their first victory of the season, Everton took control of the contest with two goals inside the first 12 minutes of the second half.

Michael Keane drilled the Toffees ahead five minutes after the restart, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin rounded off a neat team move to double the lead and put his side on course for their first points of the campaign.

However, Bournemouth pulled a goal back through Antoine Semenyo three minutes from time, while Lewis Cook nodded in Sinisterra's cross to level in the 92nd minute. 

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid - null
Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea

BY Stats Perform

Sinisterra then remarkably sealed all three points in the sixth minute of stoppage time, as he ghosted in at the far post to head in from Justin Kluivert's centre. 

Data Debrief: Toffees make unwanted history after late collapse

Everton had not won a Premier League game in the month of August since beating Brighton in 2021, but they appeared well on course to finally end that drought.

Sean Dyche has been left scratching his head this season - null
Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

BY Stats Perform

However, the Toffees could not see out their healthy advantage and became the first side in Premier League history to lose a game having been two or more goals ahead in the 87th minute.

Furthermore, Sean Dyche's losing streak in August continues, with Everton now having failed to win all six such top-flight matches under his guidance.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Fifer Restricts Pakistan To 274 Runs On Day 2
  4. DPL T20: Records Tumble As South Delhi Superstarz Beat North Delhi Strikers To Enter SFs
  5. India 'Should Not Go' To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says Danish Kaneria
Football News
  1. Brentford 3-1 Southampton: Bees Record Comfortable Home Win
  2. Ipswich 1-1 Fulham, Premier League: Adama Traore Leveller Shares Spoils At Portman Road
  3. Everton 2-3 Bournemouth: Luis Sinisterra Seals Sensational Turnaround To Stun Sean Dyche's Side
  4. Burnley FC 1-1 Blackburn Rovers, EFL Championship: Ten-Man Blackburn Hold Out For Draw - Match Report
  5. Durand Cup 2024 Final: NorthEast United FC Stun Mohun Bagan Via Penalties To Win Historic Title In Kolkata
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  2. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
  5. West Bengal Govt Appoints Bureaucrat Manoj Pant As Chief Secretary
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  4. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  5. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
World News
  1. UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead
  2. Afghanistan: UN To Continue Engaging Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Suspected Of Firing Missiles At Container Ship As Oil Tanker Burns
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign