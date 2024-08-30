Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Sean Dyche is "super-proud" of his Everton side, as well as the staff aiming to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts. (More Football News)
Everton have lost their opening two Premier League games by an aggregate score of 7-0, and sit bottom of the early standings.
Dyche's team beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, and now prepare for an early-season crunch clash against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Everton, whose financial issues have been well documented, are still aiming to add to their squad before Friday's deadline, with midfielder Orel Mangala nearing a loan move from Lyon, while a winger is a target.
Uncertainty remains over Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future, too, but Dyche said he is content with the work everyone involved has done this window.
"We've been as active as we could be with the signings and trying to bring in players who can operate immediately and also grow into the club in the Premier League," he said.
"That's a big challenge. We want them to do that, and obviously the players that have been here before.
"I'm super-proud of everyone here and what they've given to the cause, that's for sure, and that remains.
"They've given a lot over the last couple of seasons, the players who have been here. The added players coming in, we want them to get that feeling and attachment to the club and the same work ethic to go and deliver."
Speaking specifically if Everton had received any offers for Calvert-Lewin, Dyche added: "No, we're just carrying on as we always have done with Dom and all the other players, trying to stay open with our dialogue, that's it."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Everton - Iliman Ndiaye
Ndiaye netted on his first start of the season for Everton against Doncaster in midweek, and with Dyche's team having struggled to create much in the way of scoring opportunities in their opening league matches, the Senegal international should get a chance to impress against the Cherries.
Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo
Semenyo has been involved in more shots following a ball carry than any other player so far in the Premier League this season (eight – five shots, three chances created).
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Bournemouth head to Goodison Park having drawn both of their league fixtures, and Opta's model suggests that is the most likely outcome this time around. The last side to draw their opening three were Wolves in 2019-20, while the last to draw the first three 1-1 were West Brom in 2004-05.
Andoni Iraola has only won two of his 14 league matches in August across his spells with Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano and the Cherries (D5 L7), while Bournemouth are winless in nine overall in August (D4 L5) since beating Aston Villa on MD1 of the 2022-23 season.
Up to the night of August 30, Everton will have spent 14 days bottom of the Premier League in 2024-25, their most in a season since 2009-10 (also 14). If they are still in 20th after this game, they will be just the third side to be bottom of the table at the end of August in consecutive seasons, along with Wimbledon (1996-97/1997-98) and West Ham (2017-18/2018-19).
The omens are not great. Everton have lost all five of their Premier League games in August under Dyche without scoring a single goal. Indeed, Dyche has a win ratio of just 12.5% in August, the worst percentage of any manager to manage more than 10 games in August.
Everton are just the fourth Premier League side to lose their opening two matches in a season without scoring and shipping 7+ goals, along with Leicester in 2001-02 (nine conceded), Wigan Athletic in 2010-11 (10 conceded) and Norwich City in 2021-22 (eight conceded).
However, Everton have won six of their seven Premier League home games against Bournemouth, with the exception a 3-1 defeat on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Everton - 35.9%
Bournemouth - 37.4%
Draw - 26.7%