Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Up to the night of August 30, Everton will have spent 14 days bottom of the Premier League in 2024-25, their most in a season since 2009-10 (also 14). If they are still in 20th after this game, they will be just the third side to be bottom of the table at the end of August in consecutive seasons, along with Wimbledon (1996-97/1997-98) and West Ham (2017-18/2018-19).