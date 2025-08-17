Nottingham Forest Transfers: James McAtee Completes £30m Move From Man City

Nottingham Forest had earlier confirmed the signing of Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town

File photo of James McAtee during the Under-21 European Championship final.
  • Nottingham Forest signed James McAtee from Manchester City for £30m

  • Hours earlier, Forest confirmed a £37m deal for Omari Hutchinson

  • Nuno Espirito Santo had earlier criticised Nottingham Forest’s transfer business ahead of their Europa League campaign

Nottingham Forest have completed a £30m deal to sign creative midfielder James McAtee from Manchester City, mere hours after confirming the arrival of Omari Hutchinson.

The Tricky Trees announced they had sealed a club-record deal for Hutchinson on Saturday, one day out from their opening Premier League fixture of the season against Brentford.

Forest have reportedly agreed to pay £37m to Ipswich Town for the winger, and they splashed the cash again only four hours later.

The club confirmed McAtee had penned a five-year deal at the City Ground, leaving Manchester City after 12 years with the club.

McAtee rose through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium after joining as an 11-year-old, before making 34 appearances for Pep Guardiola's senior team.

The 22-year-old starred for England's under-21s as they retained their European Championship crown this year, having opted to play at that tournament over the revamped Club World Cup.

"I feel ready for a new challenge and the club had a great season last year, so I want to help build on that and show what I can do," he told Forest's website.

"I'm so happy to be here and really looking forward to getting started with my new team-mates, and I know the ambition of everyone associated with the club, which is something I want to be a part of."

The arrivals of Hutchinson and McAtee come after Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo criticised the club's slow progress in the transfer market, ahead of a campaign that will see them compete in the Europa League.

Forest had already signed Dan Ndoye from Bologna as well as bringing in Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha from Botafogo, while Arnaud Kalimuendo is set to join from Rennes for £26m.

Ahead of hosting Brentford, the Tricky Trees have failed to win their opening league match in any of the last seven seasons (two draws, five losses), since beating Millwall 1-0 in the Championship in 2017.

