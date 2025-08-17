Premier League: Nottingham Forest Snap Up Omari Hutchinson From Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest have announced the club-record signing of Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town.
The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the City Ground after a reported £37m move from the Tractor Boys.
After spells with Arsenal and Chelsea, Hutchinson joined Ipswich after a successful loan spell in the 2023-24 season, helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League.
The midfielder scored three goals and provided two assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season, while also completing 84.4% of his passes and creating 31 chances.
Hutchinson started in six of England's seven games at the Under-21 Euros this summer and scored a goal in the final as Lee Carsley's side successfully defended their title.
"I'm really excited to be here and can't wait to get started," Hutchinson told Forest's website.
"I've played at the City Ground a few times, and it's always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I'm looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us.
"I'm going to give it my all, and I'm looking forward to the challenge as it's a new chapter for me, but I feel ready."
Hutchinson is Nuno Espirito Santo's sixth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Angus Gunn, Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha and Cherif Yaya.
Nuno had questioned Forest's slow transfer business ahead of the club's opeming Premier League match of the season against Brentford on Sunday.
The Tricky Trees are now said to be closing in on deals for Manchester City's James McAtee and Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, while they have also been linked with moves for Douglas Luiz and Rico Lewis.