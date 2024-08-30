Football

Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Ahead of the Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League clash, check the match prediction, preview, the players to watch out for and all the important details here

Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2024-25
Fulham boss Marco Silva
info_icon

Fulham boss Marco Silva will not underestimate Ipswich Town when his side travel to Portman Road to face the Premier League new boys on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Fulham have three points from their first two games of 2024-25, slipping to a narrow matchday one defeat at Manchester United before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Their next outing comes against another newly promoted side in Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, who have started life in the top flight with losses to Liverpool (2-0) and Manchester City (4-1).

Silva, though, expects them to put up a real fight on home soil, hailing McKenna for instilling a winning mentality at the club.

"I expect a really tough game," Silva said. "They have an unbelievable winning mentality from the last two seasons. 

"When you are promoted the way they were from League One to the Championship, and then from the Championship to the Premier League, I have to say that is unbelievable.

"They've played two really tough games against Liverpool and City but the first game of the season was a really tough one for Liverpool; the way they played, the atmosphere. It was a solid start for them except for the result.

"The environment will be the same – really big support for the home side and it'll be a tough game."

Ipswich were unable to foster any positivity in midweek as they were dumped out of the EFL Cup on penalties by fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon, as McKenna made 10 changes to his starting lineup.

He defended that approach while looking ahead to Saturday's game, saying: "I think it was the right thing to do. Going out of the cup isn't good, we're disappointed for the supporters, we wanted to progress, but it's really, really clear what our priorities are this season.

"I think the new players are further now in their understanding of how to play with each other. 

Chiedozie Ogbene has joined Ipswich Town from Luton Town - null
Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene

BY Stats Perform

"I think we learned a fair bit about the strengths of them and the minutes in the legs will be very important. Hopefully that will help us in the next few weeks."

PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Ipswich Town – Sam Szmodics 

Szmodics netted on his first Premier League start on matchday two, scoring the opener in Ipswich's 4-1 defeat to City. 

The last Ipswich player to score on his first two Premier League starts was Adam Tanner in January 1995.

Fulham – Andreas Pereira  

Fulham midfielder Pereira has created 13 chances in the Premier League this season, six more than any other player. 

It is the most by any player in a team's opening two games in a Premier League season since 2012-13, when Leighton Baines also created 13 for Everton.

MATCH PREDICTION – FULHAM WIN

The only previous Premier League meetings between Ipswich and Fulham came in the 2001-02 season, with the Tractor Boys remaining unbeaten against the Cottagers that campaign (1-1 away, 1-0 at home).

Fulham, however, have won their last four league meetings with Ipswich, with this the first clash between the teams since a 4-1 home win in January 2018. The Cottagers had been winless in nine league games against them before this run (three draws, six losses).

Only in 1949-50, 1956-57 (both in the third division south) and 2006-07 (Championship) have Ipswich lost their first three matches to start a league season, but that fate could await them here.

Fulham have won four of their last eight away Premier League games (two draws, two defeats), having gone 11 without a victory before this run began (four draws, seven losses).

Neutrals should expect entertainment: Since Fulham drew 0-0 with Newcastle United in 2010, none of their 40 Premier League games against newly promoted teams have been goalless, with 141 goals scored in those contests, an average of 3.5 per match.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Ipswich Town – 32.9%

Fulham – 41.1%

Draw – 26%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Six Early Wickets At Lord's
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  3. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  4. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
  2. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  3. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
  4. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  5. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin