Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know

Fulham boss Marco Silva will not underestimate Ipswich Town when his side travel to Portman Road to face the Premier League new boys on Saturday. (More Sports News)
Fulham have three points from their first two games of 2024-25, slipping to a narrow matchday one defeat at Manchester United before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.
Their next outing comes against another newly promoted side in Kieran McKenna's Ipswich, who have started life in the top flight with losses to Liverpool (2-0) and Manchester City (4-1).
Silva, though, expects them to put up a real fight on home soil, hailing McKenna for instilling a winning mentality at the club.
"I expect a really tough game," Silva said. "They have an unbelievable winning mentality from the last two seasons.
"When you are promoted the way they were from League One to the Championship, and then from the Championship to the Premier League, I have to say that is unbelievable.
"They've played two really tough games against Liverpool and City but the first game of the season was a really tough one for Liverpool; the way they played, the atmosphere. It was a solid start for them except for the result.
"The environment will be the same – really big support for the home side and it'll be a tough game."
Ipswich were unable to foster any positivity in midweek as they were dumped out of the EFL Cup on penalties by fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon, as McKenna made 10 changes to his starting lineup.
He defended that approach while looking ahead to Saturday's game, saying: "I think it was the right thing to do. Going out of the cup isn't good, we're disappointed for the supporters, we wanted to progress, but it's really, really clear what our priorities are this season.
"I think the new players are further now in their understanding of how to play with each other.
"I think we learned a fair bit about the strengths of them and the minutes in the legs will be very important. Hopefully that will help us in the next few weeks."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ipswich Town – Sam Szmodics
Szmodics netted on his first Premier League start on matchday two, scoring the opener in Ipswich's 4-1 defeat to City.
The last Ipswich player to score on his first two Premier League starts was Adam Tanner in January 1995.
Fulham – Andreas Pereira
Fulham midfielder Pereira has created 13 chances in the Premier League this season, six more than any other player.
It is the most by any player in a team's opening two games in a Premier League season since 2012-13, when Leighton Baines also created 13 for Everton.
MATCH PREDICTION – FULHAM WIN
The only previous Premier League meetings between Ipswich and Fulham came in the 2001-02 season, with the Tractor Boys remaining unbeaten against the Cottagers that campaign (1-1 away, 1-0 at home).
Fulham, however, have won their last four league meetings with Ipswich, with this the first clash between the teams since a 4-1 home win in January 2018. The Cottagers had been winless in nine league games against them before this run (three draws, six losses).
Only in 1949-50, 1956-57 (both in the third division south) and 2006-07 (Championship) have Ipswich lost their first three matches to start a league season, but that fate could await them here.
Fulham have won four of their last eight away Premier League games (two draws, two defeats), having gone 11 without a victory before this run began (four draws, seven losses).
Neutrals should expect entertainment: Since Fulham drew 0-0 with Newcastle United in 2010, none of their 40 Premier League games against newly promoted teams have been goalless, with 141 goals scored in those contests, an average of 3.5 per match.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Ipswich Town – 32.9%
Fulham – 41.1%
Draw – 26%