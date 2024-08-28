Football

Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene to bolster their attacking options for the 2024-25 Premier League season

Chiedozie Ogbene has joined Ipswich Town from Luton Town
Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene to bolster their attacking options for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Ogbene, who made 30 Premier League appearances for the Hatters last season, has signed a four-year contract for a reported £8million transfer fee. 

The 27-year-old scored four goals for Rob Edwards' side during their maiden season in the top flight, catching the eye with his impressive attacking displays. 

Ogbene completed 61 of his 114 attempted dribbles last campaign, a total only bettered by Ross Barkley (102), while also creating 26 chances, which was the third-highest in the Luton squad.

The Republic of Ireland international becomes the Tractor Boys' 10th permanent arrival of the transfer window, and their seventh pick-up from sides in the Championship. 

“I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again,” Chiedozie told Ipswich's official website.

“I’ve had very positive chats with the manager and for someone to believe in me that I could play at this level again means a lot to me and my family. 

“I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals.

“It’s an opportunity I had to grab with both hands and I can’t wait to be involved as soon as possible.” 

Ipswich travel to League Two side AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday in the EFL Cup and are interested in adding another forward to their ranks. 

Kieran McKenna's remain in talks for Chelsea's Armando Broja after winger Wes Burns suffered a hamstring injury in their opening day defeat to Liverpool. 

