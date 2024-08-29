Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (More Football News)
Kepa spent last season out on loan at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos signing the Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois.
However, Kepa failed to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, with Andriy Lunin preferred for much of the campaign.
The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, returned to Stamford Bridge but has now joined Andoni Iraoloa's team for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.
Kepa played 14 times in LaLiga last season for Madrid, making 30 saves, recording a save percentage of 76.9% from 148 shots faced.