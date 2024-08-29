Football

Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea

Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea

Kepa-Bournemouth
Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid
info_icon

Bournemouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (More Football News)

Kepa spent last season out on loan at Real Madrid, with Los Blancos signing the Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

However, Kepa failed to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, with Andriy Lunin preferred for much of the campaign.

The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, returned to Stamford Bridge but has now joined Andoni Iraoloa's team for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Kepa played 14 times in LaLiga last season for Madrid, making 30 saves, recording a save percentage of 76.9% from 148 shots faced.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Toss Update: Lahiru Kumara Sends Back Dan Lawrence At Lord's
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
  5. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
Football News
  1. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  2. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  3. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  4. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  5. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. 'Is This A CM's Statement?': SC's Stern Reply To Revanth Reddy's Sceptical Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail
  3. Day In Pics: August 29, 2024
  4. Will PM Modi Visit Pakistan In October? Islamabad Extends Invite For SCO Meet
  5. Ambani No More Richest Man In India; SRK, Zepto Founder Among Wealthiest Indians
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign