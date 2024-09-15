Erik Ten Hag Hails 'Ketchup Bottle' Marcus Rashford After Ending Goal Drought

Erik ten Hag saluted "ketchup bottle" Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward ended his goal drought in their victory at Southampton. (More Football News)
Rashford doubled United's lead at St Mary's when he curled a 20-yard effort past Aaron Ramsdale, while Matthijs de Ligt and Alejandro Garnacho were also on target for the visitors.
It was the 26-year-old's 132nd goal for the club, but first since he found the net in the Red Devils' FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Rashford was the subject of criticism for his performance in United's 3-0 defeat against the Reds prior to the international break.
However, Ten Hag felt that "negativity" was unjustified and is backing his forward to build momentum, referencing an analogy once utilised by Cristiano Ronaldo.
"It's very important we don't pay attention to what the outside world is saying, but there was too much negativity about him," the Dutchman said of Rashford.
"He created two great chances in that game [the defeat to Liverpool]. In other games this season, he has played very well.
"He deserved that goal [against Southampton], but he had to work for it. That is what he is doing, and then you get a reward.
"Once, a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle; once it's going, it’s coming more."
"He has already scored so many goals for Manchester United. At his age, the number of goals is amazing, and I'm sure he will score many more goals."