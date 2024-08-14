Football

PL: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Foxes - All You Need To Know About The Promoted Clubs This Season

Here is a look at the three promoted clubs in the English Premier League this season

jamie-vardy-football-leicester-city-ap-photo
Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy. Photo: AP/Jon Super
info_icon

One of them delivered an underdog story for the ages, winning the title at preseason odds of 5,000-1 in 2016. (More Football News)

Another was a mainstay in the league for 11 years on the back of its famous conveyor belt of young talent.

The other's back story in England's top division is from pretty much a generation ago but isn't to be sniffed at — from back-to-back runners-up finishes in the 1980s to nearly qualifying for the Champions League in 2001.

Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich — whose most famous fan is pop star Ed Sheeran — are all big names in their own right as they return to the Premier League following promotion from the Championship.

All arrive with an attacking, easy-on-the-eye style of play that has become the norm these days.

And all will no doubt have their challenges this season. Just like the three promoted teams in the Premier League last year — Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United — who all wound up getting relegated after just one season.

Here's a look at the latest promoted clubs:

Leicester City:

The club from central England — the author of that famous Premier League title triumph eight years ago — has had a turbulent summer, having lost the manager who led the team to promotion as winner of the Championship.

Enzo Maresca joined Chelsea in June and has been replaced at Leicester by Steve Cooper, who was fired by Nottingham Forest in December.

Leicester also could soon be handed a points deduction after becoming the latest team to fall foul of the Premier League's financial rules, dating to the club's time in the top division in the three years up to and including the 2022-23 season.

Leicester has appealed against its charge — if that fails, a points deduction could be applied during the season. Some things don't change, though. The team returns to the Premier League with Jamie Vardy, the former England striker now aged 37, still its chief goal scorer.

Vardy might miss the start of the season — which for Leicester is on Monday at home to Tottenham — because of injury.

Southampton FC:

Southampton was in the Premier League from 2012-2023, a period notable for the club churning out a glut of talented academy players who followed in the footsteps of the likes of Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott.

Manchester United left-back, Luke Shaw in action - null
Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United

BY Stats Perform

The club's ability to buy cheap and sell big waned, leading to relegation, but the team was reinvented in the Championship as a heavily possession-based side under Russell Martin, who guided Southampton back to the Premier League via the playoffs to defy preseason expectations.

The Saints have been bolstered by the signing of Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz and the return of experienced midfielder Adam Lallana, who left in 2014 and has since played for Liverpool and Brighton.

Martin's team will be overmatched but that won't stop Southampton sticking to its style of play, even if it means an immediate return to the Championship after a lucrative year in the top flight.

Ipswich Town:

Expect plenty of sightings of Sheeran at Ipswich's Portman Road ground for the club's first season in the Premier League since 2002.

The British pop star is Ipswich's most famous fan and has sponsored the team's jerseys for the past three seasons. Indeed, he is an honorary member of the squad, with the No. 17 shirt reserved for him.

On the field, Ipswich - nicknamed the “Tractor Boys” in a nod to the region's rural location — will start among the likely relegation candidates but should be one of the most fun teams to watch after back-to-back promotions which have put them way ahead of schedule under their American owners in the investment group Gamechanger 20.

Ipswich has been revitalized since Kieran McKenna became manager in December 2021 with the team in 12th place in the third tier — a level it hadn't previously been since 1957.

McKenna is former Northern Ireland youth-team player who retired early because of injuries and preaches expansive, attacking football as a coach. He used to be part of Manchester United's coaching team.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. How India's Legendary Sachin Tendulkar Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  2. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
  3. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  4. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League Qualification: Mourinho's Fenerbahce Fail to Reach Revamped UCL
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  3. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  4. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
  5. Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: Bronze Medallist PR Sreejesh Cites Rahul Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  2. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  4. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  5. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains
  2. Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV
  3. BSF Holds 83 Flag Meetings With Bangladeshi Border Force, Hails Its Efforts, Presses On Indians' Safety
  4. Religion: An Ideology Of Dominance Over The Weak And Marginalised
  5. Caste Is Poison, And Ambedkar Is The Antidote
Entertainment News
  1. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  4. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  5. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  2. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  3. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  4. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  5. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone