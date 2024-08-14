Football

Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season with a calf injury

Manchester United left-back, Luke Shaw in action
Manchester United left-back, Luke Shaw in action
info_icon

Manchester United have confirmed that Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season with a calf injury. (More Sports News)

The left-back sustained the injury in pre-season training and is set to be out until at least the September international break.

He is expected to miss the Red Devils' matches against Fulham, Brighton and Liverpool.

Shaw struggled with injuries last season and was limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions and missed the last three months of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

However, he recovered from that injury in time to represent England in the latter stages of Euro 2024.

United are also still without long-term absentee Tyrell Malacia, leaving Erik ten Hag without a natural left-back, though new signing Noussair Mazraoui, who joined from Bayern Munich on Tuesday, can also operate on that side. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  2. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  5. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  2. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
  3. Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United
  4. UEFA Super Cup: Gasperini Unfazed By 'Underdog' Title Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
  5. Football Transfers: Noussair Mazraoui Makes Manchester United Switch From Bayern Munich
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  3. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  4. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  5. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. FORDA Calls Off Strike Over Kolkata Rape Murder After Meeting JP Nadda, Says ‘Safety Demands’ Met
  2. SC’s Reminder In Anti-terror Cases, Says ‘Bail Is Rule, Jail Is Exception’
  3. Delhi: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Rain In Next 2 Days; PWD Receives 27 Waterlogging Complaints
  4. 'No Legal Right': Bombay HC Says Sperm Or Egg Donor Cannot Claim To Be Biological Parent Of Child
  5. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Udhampur Forest Near Patnitop
Entertainment News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  3. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  4. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  5. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
US News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  3. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  4. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
  5. Who Is Banksy? New Animal-Themed Artwork In London Sparks Speculation About The Artist's Real Identity
World News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  3. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  4. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
  5. Who Is Banksy? New Animal-Themed Artwork In London Sparks Speculation About The Artist's Real Identity
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone