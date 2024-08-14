Manchester United have confirmed that Luke Shaw will miss the start of the Premier League season with a calf injury. (More Sports News)
The left-back sustained the injury in pre-season training and is set to be out until at least the September international break.
He is expected to miss the Red Devils' matches against Fulham, Brighton and Liverpool.
Shaw struggled with injuries last season and was limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions and missed the last three months of the campaign with a hamstring problem.
However, he recovered from that injury in time to represent England in the latter stages of Euro 2024.
United are also still without long-term absentee Tyrell Malacia, leaving Erik ten Hag without a natural left-back, though new signing Noussair Mazraoui, who joined from Bayern Munich on Tuesday, can also operate on that side.