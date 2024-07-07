Football

England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024: Xherdan Shaqiri Says 'Nothing More Brutal' Than Penalty Heartache

Speaking after his team's elimination, former Liverpool and Stoke City winger Shaqiri said, 'There is nothing more brutal than to go home after penalties'

Xherdan Shaqiri looks dejected after Switzerland's Euro 2024 exit
info_icon

Xherdan Shaqiri said there is "nothing more brutal" than losing on penalties after Switzerland's dream run at Euro 2024 was ended by England in the last eight. (More Football News)

Having eliminated champions Italy in the last 16, Switzerland were on course for a semi-final berth when Breel Embolo put them ahead with 75 minutes played on Saturday. 

However, Bukayo Saka dragged the Three Lions level within five minutes, and after another 40 goalless minutes, Gareth Southgate's men held their nerve from 12 yards.

Manuel Akanji was denied by Jordan Pickford from Switzerland's first penalty, with every other kick being converted as England won on spot-kicks for just the fourth time in their history and the second time versus Switzerland (also in the Nations League in 2019).

Speaking after his team's elimination, former Liverpool and Stoke City winger Shaqiri said: "There is nothing more brutal than to go home after penalties. 

info_icon

"We fought and gave it all we had to try and qualify so the fairytale could continue. You saw the enthusiasm and how big it was, not only in Switzerland but also in Germany. 

"I am really proud of the team and for the way they played in these Euros. We made a lot of people in Switzerland proud and gave them joy."

Shaqiri's team-mate Dan Ndoye added: "This loss is tough to accept. I think we deserved to be in the semi-finals with this team, which was so united. 

"We had the qualities to go further. Of course it hurts to lose on penalties. Football is cruel sometimes, but that's how it is and you need to accept it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 WC Pitch Controversy: Curator Says AFG Vs SA Didn't Go As Planned; Seeking Balance Backfired - Report
  2. MS Dhoni: Former India, CSK Skipper Cuts Cake On 43rd Birthday With Wife Sakshi - Watch
  3. England Women Beat New Zealand By 59 Runs In 1st T20I - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Stun World Champions India In Low-Scoring Thriller - In Pics
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  2. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  3. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, UEFA Euro 2024: England Defeat SUI In A Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals - Match Report
  5. COL Vs PAN, Copa America 2024: Colombia Run Riot In Arizona To Put Five Past Panama - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Voting Begins In Runoff Polls In France; Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow
  2. Mumbai: 1 Dead After Speeding BMW, Allegedly Driven By Shiv Sena Leader, Hits Scooter In Worli
  3. Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher To Death In Assam Classroom
  4. Assam Floods: Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered
  5. NEET 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Over NEET UG Exam Row, Irregularities On July 8 | What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Justin Bieber Holds Anant-Radhika Close As He Shares Inside Pics And Videos From Sangeet Night
  2. Ryan Reynolds Wants To Collaborate With Ranveer Singh; Calls Him 'Amazing' And 'Funny'
  3. 'TMKOC' Actor Gurucharan Singh Makes First Public Appearance At Mumbai Airport After He Went Missing- Watch
  4. Jon Landau Passes Away: Oscar-Winning 'Titanic', 'Avatar' Producer Dies At 63
  5. 'Kill' Box Office Collection Day 2: Lakshya Lalwani-Raghav Juyal Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
US News
  1. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  2. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
  3. After Caribbean And Mexico, Hurricane Beryl Heads Towards Texas | When To Expect Landfall
  4. Pennsylvania State Capitol Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email 'In The Name Of Palestine'
  5. How Much Did The Ambanis Pay Justin Bieber For His Pre-Wedding Performance In Mumbai? Here's What The Reports Say
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Voting Begins In Runoff Polls In France; Supreme Court To Hear NEET-UG Pleas Tomorrow
  2. France Elections 2024: As Far-Right Aims For Power, Final Round Of Voting To Decide Fate | Details
  3. 'Journey Of Democracy': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Rishi Sunak After Loss In UK Elections
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP