Football

Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner

Chelsea won seven WSL titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups in 12 years under Hayes, also winning the most games (145), scoring the most goals (525) and earning the most points (462) in the WSL throughout her reign

Emma Hayes Chelsea Womens Super League
Emma Hayes led Chelsea to five straight WSL titles
info_icon

Emma Hayes' Chelsea departure could offer a window of opportunity for their Women's Super League rivals in 2024-25, says Manchester United coach Marc Skinner. (More Football News)

Hayes left Chelsea to take up her new role in charge of the United States national team in May, then led them to a record-extending fifth Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024.

Chelsea won seven WSL titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups in 12 years under Hayes, also winning the most games (145), scoring the most goals (525) and earning the most points (462) in the WSL throughout her reign.

Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to the Champions League crown in 2021-22 after twice winning the competition as a player, has taken the reins ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, which begins on Friday, September 20, with the Blues taking on Aston Villa.

Despite her impressive CV, many believe Chelsea could endure teething problems and see their five-year stranglehold on the WSL crown threatened this term.

Speaking at the Barclays WSL's 2024-25 season launch media day, United boss Skinner outlined his hope that the Blues could suffer from a drop-off.

"It'll be a welcome change because she seemed to win a lot of games. Chelsea will be different, but they've also got a proven winner in Sonia," Skinner said.

"So it'll be a tough one, but the reality is as a coach, you only play them twice a season, so you've got to prepare for those games differently. 

"Emma's gone on to already achieve good things with the American team in the Olympics, and we know she's left her mark on this league. But now it's time for other teams to do the same, so hopefully we can be that team."

Skinner's United side will have a new face between the sticks next season after England stalwart Mary Earps left to join Paris Saint-Germain, following a long-running contract dispute with the Red Devils.

American Phallon Tullis-Joyce is expected to step up after serving as Earps' deputy last season, and Skinner believes she could even have a higher ceiling than her predecessor.

"I'll stress that Mary is a fantastic goalkeeper and a really big character. The reality was when we signed Phallon, we knew that Fallon could be Manchester United's number one," he said.

"Not only does she possess the skillset to be that player, but she hasn't even reached her full potential yet. 

"So as much as we'll miss Mary, we wish her all the very best, but we move forward. Football moves too quickly. 

"And for us, I have absolute confidence that you will see a fantastic goalkeeper in Phallon, who has all the potential to be a top, top goalkeeper, hopefully at the same level as Mary and beyond because she has an incredible skillset."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
  2. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Match Delayed Due To Rain In Belfast
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
Football News
  1. Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman
  2. Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner
  3. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  4. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Hyeonhong Converts Penalty Corner; CHN 1-1 KOR After Second Quarter
  2. India 8-1 Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  3. IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semifinal Spot Mathematically
  4. PM Modi's Letter To Hockey Legend Sreejesh: 'Thank You For Your Tireless Dedication'
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Beat Japan 2-1 To Register First Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  2. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  3. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
  4. The Marathas' Post-Mandal 'Backward March'
  5. In Tense Manipur, Sub-Categorisation And 'Creamy Layer' Could Open A Pandora's Box
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics