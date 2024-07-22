Durand Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Teams - All You Need To Know

The iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) is all set to host the Durand Cup 2024 football tournament from July 27 The final will be held on August 31. This is the 133rd season of the football tourney and remains the oldest club-based football competition in Asia. (More Football News)
The tournament will take place across four cities in India - Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Jamshedpur and Shillong.
The tournament sees 24 teams participating from different Indian football teams such as, the Indian Super League, I-League and other sides such as, Armed Forces squads will be taking part.
There will also be international teams participating at the Durand Cup. The tournament will have 43 matches being played in a round-robin league-cum-knockout style format.
Eight teams, two best-placed sides and group winners will progress to the knockout round after 24 sides are divided into groups of six.
Durand Cup 2024 Groups
Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown heroes FC
Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC
Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai city FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT
Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT
Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, northEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT
Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC
Durand Cup 2024 Schedule
|Group A Fixtures
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Mohun Bagan SG vs�Downtown Heroes FC
|27.07.2024
|18:00
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|2
|East Bengal FC vs�Indian Air Force FT
|29.08.2024
|19:00
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|3
|Indian Air Force FT vs�Downtown Heroes FC
|02.08.2024
|19:00
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|4
|East Bengal FC vs�Downtown Heroes FC
|07.08.2024
|�19:00�
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|5
|Mohun Bagan SG vs�Indian Air Force FT
|08.08.2024
|�16:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|6
|Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC
|18.08.2024
|�19:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|Group B Fixtures
|No.
|�Match
|�Date
|�Time
|�Venue
|1
|Mohammedan SC vs�Inter Kashi FC
|28.07.2024
|19:00
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
|2
|Bengaluru FC vs�Indian Navy FT
|31.07.2024
|�19:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|3
|Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi FC
|03.08.2024
|�19:00�
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
|4
|Mohammedan SC vs�Bengaluru FC
|06.08.2024
|�19:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|5
|Indian Navy FT vs Inter Kashi FC
|09.08.2024
|�16:00�
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
|6
|Mohammedan SC vs�Indian Navy FT
|13.08.2024
|�16:00�
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
|Group C Fixtures
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|CISF Protectors FT vs�Punjab FC
|30.07.2024
|19:00
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|2
|Mumbai City FC vs�Kerala Blasters FC
|01.08.2024
|�19:00�
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|3
|Kerala Blasters FC�vs�Punjab FC
|04.08.2024
|�16:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|4
|Mumbai City FC vs CISF Protectors FT
|05.08.2024
|�16:00�
|Kishore Bharati Krirangan
|5
|Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT
|10.08.2024
|�19:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|6
|Punjab FC vs�Mumbai City FC
|11.08.2024
|�16:00�
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
|Group D Fixtures
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Jamshedpur FC vs�Bangladesh Army FT
|28.07.2024
|16:00�
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|2
|Chennaiyin FC vs�Indian Army FT
|31.07.2024
|16:00�
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|3
|Jamshedpur FC vs�Chennaiyin FC
|04.08.2024
|19:00�
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|4
|Indian Army FT vs�Bangladesh Army FT
|07.08.2024
|16:00�
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|5
|Chennaiyin FC vs�Bangladesh Army FT
|11.08.2024
|19:00�
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|6
|Jamshedpur FC vs�Indian Army FT
|14.08.2024
|19:00�
|JRD Tata Sports Complex
|Group E Fixtures
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Bodoland FC vs�NorthEast United FC
|30.07.2024
|15:00�
|SAI Stadium
|2
|Odisha FC vs�BSF FT
|03.08.2024
|16:00�
|SAI Stadium
|3
|Bodoland FC vs�Odisha FC
|06.08.2024
|16:00�
|SAI Stadium
|4
|NorthEast United FC vs�BSF FT
|09.08.2024
|19:00�
|SAI Stadium
|5
|Bodoland FC vs�BSF FT
|12.08.2024
|19:00
|SAI Stadium
|6
|NorthEast United FC vs�Odisha FC
|16.08.2024
|19:00
|SAI Stadium
|Group F Fixtures
|No.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|Shillong Lajong FC vs�Tribhuvan Army FC
|02.08.2024
|16:00�
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|2
|FC Goa vs�Hyderabad FC
|05.08.2024
|19:00�
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|3
|FC Goa vs�Tribhuvan Army FC
|08.08.2024
|19:00�
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|4
|Shillong Lajong FC vs�Hyderabad FC
|10.08.2024
|16:00�
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|5
|Hyderabad FC vs�Tribhuvan Army FC
|13.08.2024
|19:00�
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|6
|FC Goa vs�Shillong Lajong FC
|17.08.2024
|19:00�
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Durand Cup 2024 Broadcast and Online Streaming
The Durand Cup 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also live stream the matches on the Sony LIV app and website.