Durand Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Teams - All You Need To Know

The 133rd Durand Cup will kick-off from July 27, 2024. Here is all you need to know about the venues, schedule, live streaming and more

Durand Cup Trophy, Jamshedpur FC, X Photo
The 133rd Durand Cup Trophy Tour at the JRD Tata Sports Complex for the first time ever. Photo: X/JamshedpurFC
The iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) is all set to host the Durand Cup 2024 football tournament from July 27 The final will be held on August 31. This is the 133rd season of the football tourney and remains the oldest club-based football competition in Asia. (More Football News)

The tournament will take place across four cities in India - Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Jamshedpur and Shillong.

The tournament sees 24 teams participating from different Indian football teams such as, the Indian Super League, I-League and other sides such as, Armed Forces squads will be taking part.

There will also be international teams participating at the Durand Cup. The tournament will have 43 matches being played in a round-robin league-cum-knockout style format.

Eight teams, two best-placed sides and group winners will progress to the knockout round after 24 sides are divided into groups of six.

Durand Cup 2024 Groups

  • Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown heroes FC

  • Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC

  • Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai city FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT

  • Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT

  • Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, northEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT

  • Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC

Durand Cup 2024 Schedule

Group A Fixtures
No. Match Date Time Venue
1 Mohun Bagan SG vs�Downtown Heroes FC 27.07.2024 18:00 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
2 East Bengal FC vs�Indian Air Force FT 29.08.2024 19:00 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
3 Indian Air Force FT vs�Downtown Heroes FC 02.08.2024 19:00 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
4 East Bengal FC vs�Downtown Heroes FC 07.08.2024 �19:00� Kishore Bharati Krirangan
5 Mohun Bagan SG vs�Indian Air Force FT 08.08.2024 �16:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
6 Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC 18.08.2024 �19:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
Group B Fixtures
No. �Match �Date �Time �Venue
1 Mohammedan SC vs�Inter Kashi FC 28.07.2024 19:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
2 Bengaluru FC vs�Indian Navy FT 31.07.2024 �19:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
3 Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi FC 03.08.2024 �19:00� Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
4 Mohammedan SC vs�Bengaluru FC 06.08.2024 �19:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
5 Indian Navy FT vs Inter Kashi FC 09.08.2024 �16:00� Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
6 Mohammedan SC vs�Indian Navy FT 13.08.2024 �16:00� Kishore Bharati Krirangan�
Group C Fixtures
No. Match Date Time Venue
1 CISF Protectors FT vs�Punjab FC 30.07.2024 19:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan
2 Mumbai City FC vs�Kerala Blasters FC 01.08.2024 �19:00� Kishore Bharati Krirangan
3 Kerala Blasters FC�vs�Punjab FC 04.08.2024 �16:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
4 Mumbai City FC vs CISF Protectors FT 05.08.2024 �16:00� Kishore Bharati Krirangan
5 Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT 10.08.2024 �19:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
6 Punjab FC vs�Mumbai City FC 11.08.2024 �16:00� Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
Group D Fixtures
No. Match Date Time Venue
1 Jamshedpur FC vs�Bangladesh Army FT 28.07.2024 16:00� JRD Tata Sports Complex
2 Chennaiyin FC vs�Indian Army FT 31.07.2024 16:00� JRD Tata Sports Complex
3 Jamshedpur FC vs�Chennaiyin FC 04.08.2024 19:00� JRD Tata Sports Complex
4 Indian Army FT vs�Bangladesh Army FT 07.08.2024 16:00� JRD Tata Sports Complex
5 Chennaiyin FC vs�Bangladesh Army FT 11.08.2024 19:00� JRD Tata Sports Complex
6 Jamshedpur FC vs�Indian Army FT 14.08.2024 19:00� JRD Tata Sports Complex
Group E Fixtures
No. Match Date Time Venue
1 Bodoland FC vs�NorthEast United FC 30.07.2024 15:00� SAI Stadium
2 Odisha FC vs�BSF FT 03.08.2024 16:00� SAI Stadium
3 Bodoland FC vs�Odisha FC 06.08.2024 16:00� SAI Stadium
4 NorthEast United FC vs�BSF FT 09.08.2024 19:00� SAI Stadium
5 Bodoland FC vs�BSF FT 12.08.2024 19:00 SAI Stadium
6 NorthEast United FC vs�Odisha FC 16.08.2024 19:00 SAI Stadium
Group F Fixtures
No. Match Date Time Venue
1 Shillong Lajong FC vs�Tribhuvan Army FC 02.08.2024 16:00� Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
2 FC Goa vs�Hyderabad FC 05.08.2024 19:00� Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
3 FC Goa vs�Tribhuvan Army FC 08.08.2024 19:00� Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
4 Shillong Lajong FC vs�Hyderabad FC 10.08.2024 16:00� Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
5 Hyderabad FC vs�Tribhuvan Army FC 13.08.2024 19:00� Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
6 FC Goa vs�Shillong Lajong FC 17.08.2024 19:00� Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Durand Cup 2024 Broadcast and Online Streaming

The Durand Cup 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also live stream the matches on the Sony LIV app and website.

