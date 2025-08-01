Diamond Harbour FC Vs BSF FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group B Match

Kolkata's iconic Kishore Bharati Krirangan will witness an intriguing Durand Cup 2025, Group B match between former champions Border Security Forces and one team making waves in Indian football, Diamond Harbour FC, today (August 1, 2025). Watch the Diamond Harbour vs BSF football match live.
Diamond Harbour, the eponymous Bengal outfit from the banks of the Hooghly River, are only five years old. But they have emerged as an alternative to Bengal giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting. Coached by Spaniard Kibu Vicuna, they have quickly progressed to the I-League, and with some big buys, Dumdaar Harbaar are ready to challenge the traditional forces.
Conversely, the BSF are the third most successful side in the tournament's history. But they last lifted the trophy in 1988. Coached by Gurjit Singh Atwal, the Jalandhar-based men, who live by the motto of "Duty Unto Death," are once again chasing sporting glory. They are one of the five outfits representing the Indian armed forces in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football competition.
The Group B action began with a mouth-watering Kolkata derby on Thursday between two Indian Super League (ISL) sides, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting. The Mariners, record 17-time winners and reigning ISL champions, registered a 3-1 win despite losing Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) in the first half, thanks to a straight red card.
Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on August 1, 2025 (Friday). The scheduled kick-off time is 7pm IST.
Where to live-stream Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025, Group B match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group B match between Diamond Harbour and BSF will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.