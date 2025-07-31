Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025: Liston Colaco in action for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Group B fixture against Mohammedan Sporting. | Photo: Durand Cup

Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025: Liston Colaco in action for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Group B fixture against Mohammedan Sporting. | Photo: Durand Cup