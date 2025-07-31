Mohun Bagan 3-1 Mohammedan SC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Liston Colaco Stars For 10-Man Mariners In Kolkata Derby Win

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group B fixture at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as it happened on 31 July 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025 Liston Colaco Suhail Ahmad Bhat
Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025: Liston Colaco celebrates with Suhail Ahmad Bhat after the latter scored in the Group B fixture against Mohammedan Sporting. | Photo: Durand Cup
Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group B fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan Sporting at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, 31 July 2025. Mohun Bagan secured a 3-1 win in the Kolkata Derby against Mohammedan SC, despite playing the entire second half a man down. Liston Colaco scored in the 23rd minute with a stunning free-kick to give the Mariners the lead, but Apuia saw a straight red card right before half-time after a tussle with Tangva. Mohammedan made the most of their numerical advantage with Ashley Koli scoring four minutes into the second half. However, a terrific back-pass from Colaco found Suhail Ahmad Bhat, who scored with his second attempt in the 63rd minute. An injury time penalty awarded to the Mariners was slotted in by Colaco to seal an opening-match win for Mohun Bagan. Read the play-by-play updates from the Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to all our readers tuning in for the big match in the Durand Cup today. It is the Kolkata Derby – Mohun Bagan against their city rivals, Mohammedan SC. The action in VYBK Stadium starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Television broadcast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD TV

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Previous Result

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Other Result...

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: MBSG Starting XI

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: MSC Starting XI

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pre-Match Interviews

Mohun Bagan SC manager Bastab Roy:

Mohammedan SC manager Mehrajuddin Wadoo:

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off!

After pre-match pleasantries from the dignitaries, the players shake hands with each other and pose for the squad photos. The exciting Kolkata Derby is underway at the Salt Lake Stadium! The crowd is loud tonight.

A young, unchanged Mohammedan squad are up against the mighty Mariners. Who will come out on top? 90 minutes of frantic Durand Cup action ahead.

MBSG 0-0 MDSC (0')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bright Start For MDSC

Mohammedan have started positively in what is a full-strength Mohun Bagan side, knowing that nothing short of a win will suffice for them. However, Mohun Bagan get the first shot through Suhail Bhat, but it causes no trouble to Subhajit.

MBSG 0-0 MDSC (6')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal Chances

Both sides had chances to score in this end-to-end match. Anirudh Thapa put in a delicious cross from the left flank that found Suhail Bhat in the box. The forward had a half-volley which rattled the top bar and came back.

Mohammedan countered, and Lalthankima had a hopeful shot at goal, which Vishal Kaith could not hold on to. Luckily for Mohun Bagan, it found the defender, who cleared it.

MBSG 0-0 MDSC (11')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Match Settles Down

The match has settled down a bit. Neither side have been able to carve out clear-cut chances in the last 10 minutes or so. Mohammedan's strategy of playing counter attacking football means that they are soaking in the pressure from MBSG attackers at the moment with every player behind the ball.

MBSG 0-0 MDSC (19')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Colaco SCORES!

What about that from Liston Colaco!! An absolutely sublime free-kick from the winger, who got the ball to go over the wall and dip just enough to find the back of the net. No chance for Subhajit.

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (23')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kiyan Hits Post

Mariners almost get the second goal through a fluke cross by Kiyan Nassiri. The winger's cross from the right was a poor one, but somehow it floated over everyone and rattled against the top post. Not sure if Subhajit had it covered.

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (27')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break

Half an hour of play is done, and the first cooling break takes place. It has not been the pretties of games so far, but Liston's free-kick goal has given Mohun Bagan the early advantage.

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (30')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Thapa CHANCE!

A golden chance for Mohun Bagan goes begging. Colaco finds Thapa with a terrific lobbed pass. With the goal gaping in front of him, Thapa somehow smashes it way over the bar. Bastab Roy can't believe it!

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (37')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Apuia SENT OFF!

Tangva puts in a late hand on Apuia's back, and the midfielder did not like it at all. Apuia seemed to put in a headbutt on Tangva, and MDSC skipper Dinesh steps in.

The referee shows a yellow to the Mohammedan defender, and a STRAIGHT RED to Apuia. Mohun Bagan are down to ten men.

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (44')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time!

Mohammedan SC can't make their numerical advantage count in the first half, as Mohun Bagan hold off against their attacking threats. A long second-half awaits the ISL giants.

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (HT)

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts!

An attacking change from Mohammedan as Maxion comes in for Joseph. The second half is underway. Can 10-men Mohun Bagan hold off a desperate Mohammedan SC side?

MBSG 1-0 MDSC (45')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Ashley SCORES!

Adison plays the ball to Lalthankima on the right. The winger surprises everyone with a piledriver of a shot from outside the box. Vishal Kaith does well to keep it out, but the rebound falls to the onrushing Ashley Koli, who pokes it into the back of the net. Mehrajuddin Wadoo is jubiliant!

MBSG 1-1 MDSC (50')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sajal Chance

Another chance for Mohammedan SC, and it again comes from Vishal Kaith's inability to hold on to the ball. Sajal Bag had a shot from distance that was straight at the goalkeeper, but Kaith spilled it. Adison came rushing in and clashed with Kaith under a good tackle from Dippendu.

Kaith goes down clutching his head, but he should be ok to continue.

MBSG 1-1 MDSC (57')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bhat SCORES!

Calamity for Mohammedan SC, joy for Mohun Bagan! The Black and White Brigade lose the ball in a dangerous position, and Liston Colaco takes the ball and puts in the afterburners. The winger cuts in and finds Suhail Ahmad Bhat with a backpass.

The attacker has a shot with his left foot that is saved by Subhajit, but the rebound falls back to Bhat, who makes no mistake the second time around.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (63')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mariners Controlling

Despite going down to ten men, Mohun Bagan have more of the ball at the moment. They are trying to slow the tempo of the game, trying to prevent Mohammedan SC from finding any space in their half of the pitch.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (70')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break

With 15 minutes left to play, the second cooling break takes place. Mehrajuddin Wadoo needs to regroup his side. A reminder that anything short of a win all but ends Mohammedan SC's Durand Cup journey this year.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (75')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitutions

Mehrajuddin Wadoo, knowing that time is ticking away for Mohammedan SC, makes a triple change. Saka comes on in place of Adison, Lalrothlanga replaces Lalthankima, and Bamiya enters the pitch in place of the goalscorer Ashley Koli.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (81')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time

Mohun Bagan are defending deep at the moment, restricting Mohammedan SC to shots from distance. The fourth official indicates a minimum of five minutes to be added on after the end of the ninety minutes.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (90')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Suhail Comes Off

In an attempt to win the ball, Suhail Bhat slided in but seemed to only hurt himself. He goes down in pain. The stretcher comes out, but the forward manages to walk out on his feet. Leewan Castanha comes on.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (90+3')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Penalty!

More late drama, and Liston Colaco - by far the best player today - earns a penalty. The forward is played through by Anirudh Thapa, and Colaco is brought down by a late challenge from Dinesh. The referee points to the spot.

MBSG 2-1 MDSC (90+6')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Colaco SCORES!

Liston makes no mistake, finding the back of the net with a bullet strike from the spot. Game, set, and match for the Mariners.

MBSG 1-1 MDSC (90+6')

Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time!

The referee blows his whistle, and the matches comes to an end. It was a statement performance from Mohun Bagan, who outplayed Mohammedan SC despite being a man down for the entire second half.

MBSG 3-1 MDSC (FT)

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

