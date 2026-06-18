Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Likely XIs, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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After the first game loss, Czechia and South Africa will lock horns in a crucial group match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia on Thursday, June 18

Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026
Czechia will be up against South Africa in their second match of FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium on June 18. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Summary of this article

  • South Africa and Czechia will be up against one another in a Group A match in the US

  • Both teams have lost their first matches of the tournament

  • The match will start at 9:30 pm IST and will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website in India

South Africa and Czechia will look to register their first points when they face each other in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, June 18.

South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to hosts Mexico in their tournament opener, while Czechia surrendered their advantage in a 2-1 loss to South Korea. With both sides yet to get off the mark, the contest in Atlanta carries added significance in the race for a place in the knockout stage.

Czechia will enter as favorites against South Africa, taking to the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Europeans rely heavily on their physicality and set-piece ability, and a win against the Bafana Bafana should be sufficient to take them into the round of 32.

Despite the loss in their opener, Czechia won't be much disappointed with their performance as they looked a superior outfit than South Korea on multiple occasions Miroslav Koubek’s men presenting trouble in dead ball situations.

On the other hand, there's a vast scope of improvement for South Africa, if their last match's performance is looked at as a benchmark, with the main challenge being keeping 11 players in the field for the entirety of the match.

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South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A: Captain Son Heung-min congratulates Hwang In-beom, right, for scoring the equaliser against Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. - AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu, left, celebrates with teammate Hwang In-beom after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 - (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Fans react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. - AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Bafana Bafana couldn't even penetrate Mexico's defense on most occasions, registering just three shots and two touches inside their defense. While their coach, Hugo Broos, could inspire some confidence in his team, the lack of quality in the roster seems to be the biggest challenge for him.

Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

  • Stadium: Atlanta Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, 18 June

  • Kick-off Time: 18/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)

Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

Czechia and South Africa have one another only once in men's international football back in 1997 in FIFA Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia. The match ended in a 1-1 draw between both the teams.

Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Czechia: Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Sojka, Zelený; Provod, Šulc; Schick

South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha, Adams; Appolis, Foster, Mofokeng.

Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Info

Where and when will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa will be played on Thursday, June 18 at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia.

Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website

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