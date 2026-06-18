Czechia Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Likely XIs, H2H - All You Need To Know

South Africa and Czechia will be up against one another in a Group A match in the US
Both teams have lost their first matches of the tournament
The match will start at 9:30 pm IST and will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website in India
South Africa and Czechia will look to register their first points when they face each other in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, June 18.
South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to hosts Mexico in their tournament opener, while Czechia surrendered their advantage in a 2-1 loss to South Korea. With both sides yet to get off the mark, the contest in Atlanta carries added significance in the race for a place in the knockout stage.
Czechia will enter as favorites against South Africa, taking to the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Europeans rely heavily on their physicality and set-piece ability, and a win against the Bafana Bafana should be sufficient to take them into the round of 32.
Despite the loss in their opener, Czechia won't be much disappointed with their performance as they looked a superior outfit than South Korea on multiple occasions Miroslav Koubek’s men presenting trouble in dead ball situations.
On the other hand, there's a vast scope of improvement for South Africa, if their last match's performance is looked at as a benchmark, with the main challenge being keeping 11 players in the field for the entirety of the match.
Bafana Bafana couldn't even penetrate Mexico's defense on most occasions, registering just three shots and two touches inside their defense. While their coach, Hugo Broos, could inspire some confidence in his team, the lack of quality in the roster seems to be the biggest challenge for him.
Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Thursday, 18 June
Kick-off Time: 18/06/2026 – 9:30 pm (IST)
Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Czechia: Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Sojka, Zelený; Provod, Šulc; Schick
South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Mbatha, Adams; Appolis, Foster, Mofokeng.
Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming/Telecast Info
Where and when will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa will be played on Thursday, June 18 at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia.
Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website