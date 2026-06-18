Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Atlanta Stadium

Czechia Vs South Africa Live Gallery: The Czech Republic face South Africa in a Group A clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium/Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, June 18, with both sides aiming to recover from disappointing opening-day defeats. 'Repre' made their return to the World Cup after a 20-year absence but were edged out 2-1 by South Korea despite taking the lead through Ladislav Krejci. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana endured a chaotic start to their campaign, suffering a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico after being reduced to nine players in a match marred by disciplinary setbacks. With another defeat likely to leave their knockout-stage hopes in serious trouble, both the Czech Republic and South Africa will be determined to claim a crucial victory and revive their Group A campaigns. See the best photos from the CZE vs RSA football match.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Flags AP Photo
Czechia's and South Africa's flags are seen on the pitch before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Colin Hubbard
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Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Atlanta Stadium
South Africa supporters cheer for their national team before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Atlanta Stadium
A supporter of Czechia holds a flag of his country before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Tori Penso And Assistants AP Photo
Referee Tori Penso jogs flanked by assistant referees Kathryn Nesbitt, left, and Brooke Mayo during warmup before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Warming Up AP Photo
Teams warm up before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Steve Clarke AP Photo
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke walks the pitch during a training session ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Czechia Xi AP Photo
Czechia players pose before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Proetas Xi AP Photo
South Africa team pose before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A FIFA Pledge AP Photo
Czechia's team captain Ladislav Krejci holds a pennant reading "We Play Together. We Stand Against Hate" as the Czechia players pose before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Mbekezeli Mbokazi Header AP Photo
South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi heads the ball above Czechia's Patrik Schick during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Michal Sadilek scores AP Photo
Czechia's Michal Sadilek scores the opening goal for his team during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Czech players celeb AP Photo
Czechia players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Oswin Appollis Plays AP Photo
South Africa's Oswin Appollis, left, passes the ball as Czechia's Patrik Schick looks on during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser
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Czechia Vs South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Thapelo Maseko Fouled Plays AP Photo
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko falls to the ground in front of Czechia's Ladislav Krejci during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. AP Photo/Mike Stewart
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