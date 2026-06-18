Czechia Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Atlanta Stadium
Czechia Vs South Africa Live Gallery: The Czech Republic face South Africa in a Group A clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Atlanta Stadium/Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, June 18, with both sides aiming to recover from disappointing opening-day defeats. 'Repre' made their return to the World Cup after a 20-year absence but were edged out 2-1 by South Korea despite taking the lead through Ladislav Krejci. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana endured a chaotic start to their campaign, suffering a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico after being reduced to nine players in a match marred by disciplinary setbacks. With another defeat likely to leave their knockout-stage hopes in serious trouble, both the Czech Republic and South Africa will be determined to claim a crucial victory and revive their Group A campaigns. See the best photos from the CZE vs RSA football match.
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