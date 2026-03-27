Czechia Vs Ireland, World Cup Play-offs: Sammie Szmodics Stretchered Off Unconscious After Horrific Collision – Video

Summary of this article
Sammie Szmodics was knocked unconscious after colliding with Czech defender Stepan Chaloupek
This happened during in extra time of Ireland’s play-off semi-final against Czechia
Medical staff treated him on the pitch before he was stretchered off
Republic of Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics was stretchered off after being knocked unconscious following a heavy collision during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification European play-off semi-final against Czechia at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Thursday.
Shortly after coming on as a substitute in extra time in the 115th minute, Szmodics collided with Czech defender Stepan Chaloupek while contesting a high ball. The on-loan Derby County player collapsed immediately and appeared to show involuntary arm movements.
Medical Emergency Halts Play
Medical staff treated Szmodics for several minutes, stabilising his head and neck before carrying him off on a stretcher. Fans applauded and chanted his name as he was taken off, replaced by debutant Harvey Vale.
“He was knocked out cold,” Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said after the match. “At least he’s conscious now. He will stay here tonight.”
Hallgrimsson added that Szmodics could travel back on Friday.
Meanwhile, the match ended 2-2 after extra time. Czechia won the shootout 4-3, sealing a place in the play-off final, where they will face Denmark on April 1.
While Czechia are aiming to make their first World Cup appearance since 2006, Ireland’s 24-year wait for qualification continues.