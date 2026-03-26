European Qualifiers LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Italy Face Northern Ireland Test; Wales Take On The Dragons

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: 44 teams have booked their places at the World Cup, and final slots are up for grabs. Follow the live scores and updates from European Qualifiers matches across Europe

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Wales-FA
Wales celebrate beating Liechtenstein File
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the eight fixtures in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers with the likes of Wales, Poland and Italy in the mix. The formula is simple - win and progress to the next round. Four teams will qualify from Europe to the WC in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Follow the live scores and updates from European Qualifiers matches across Europe, right here
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European Qualifiers Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey Vs Romania

Turkey are being held by Romania at the Tüpraş Stadium. Vincenzo Montella's side are having much of the possession but are unable to breakthrough the Romanian defence that includes Tottenham defender Dragusin.

European Qualifiers Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fixtures Tonight

  • Path A: Italy vs. Northern Ireland, Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

  • Path B: Ukraine vs. Sweden, Poland vs. Albania.

  • Path C: Turkey vs. Romania (already underway), Slovakia vs. Kosovo.

  • Path D: Denmark vs. North Macedonia, Czech Republic vs. Ireland

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