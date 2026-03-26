European Qualifiers LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Italy Face Northern Ireland Test; Wales Take On The Dragons

European Qualifiers Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Turkey Vs Romania
Turkey are being held by Romania at the Tüpraş Stadium. Vincenzo Montella's side are having much of the possession but are unable to breakthrough the Romanian defence that includes Tottenham defender Dragusin.
European Qualifiers Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Fixtures Tonight
Path A: Italy vs. Northern Ireland, Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Path B: Ukraine vs. Sweden, Poland vs. Albania.
Path C: Turkey vs. Romania (already underway), Slovakia vs. Kosovo.
Path D: Denmark vs. North Macedonia, Czech Republic vs. Ireland