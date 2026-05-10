Slavia Prague Vs Sparta Prague: Czech Title Derby Abandoned Due To Fan Pitch Invasion – Watch

Smoke engulfs the Fortuna Stadium after Slavia Prague fans stormed the pitch during the Czech First League match against Sparta Prague on May 9, 2026. | Photo: X/ACSparta_CZ

Smoke engulfs the Fortuna Stadium after Slavia Prague fans stormed the pitch during the Czech First League match against Sparta Prague on May 9, 2026. | Photo: X/ACSparta_CZ