Slavia Prague Vs Sparta Prague: Czech Title Derby Abandoned Due To Fan Pitch Invasion – Watch

The Czech First League Prague derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague was abandoned after a mass pitch invasion while Slavia were leading 3-2 in stoppage time

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Slavia Prague vs Sparta Prague Czech First League 2025-26 abandoned fan pitch invasion
Smoke engulfs the Fortuna Stadium after Slavia Prague fans stormed the pitch during the Czech First League match against Sparta Prague on May 9, 2026. | Photo: X/ACSparta_CZ
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Prague derby at Fortuna Stadium was abandoned when Slavia Prague supporters stormed the pitch with flares

  • Sparta Prague players were attacked; goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik was struck by a flare and shoved by fans

  • Riot police entered after fans had breached barriers, with pyrotechnics thrown into the stands and towards Sparta supporters

The Prague derby between Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague was abandoned following a mass pitch invasion by home supporters at Fortuna Stadium on Saturday. Slavia were leading 3-2 deep into stoppage time and were moments away from securing the Czech First League title when the ugly scenes unfolded.

Hundreds of home fans breached security barriers and flooded the pitch, with some supporters carrying lit flares and running towards the away section. Pyrotechnics were also thrown into the stands. Several Slavia ultras moved towards the away section and threw flares at the visiting fans.

Initially, only a small number of stewards were present. Riot police entered the pitch only after supporters had already invaded the playing field. Repeated stadium announcements requesting fans not to enter the pitch were in vain.

Sparta Players Attacked

Slavia supporters then confronted Sparta players on the field. Television footage showed one supporter pouring beer over Sparta goalkeeper Jakub Surovcik, while another shoved forward Matyas Vojta. Authorities later confirmed that a flare struck Surovcik.

“For someone to run up and threaten me to my face during the match, accompanied by an assault, is absolutely unacceptable, and I will be pursuing this through legal channels,” Surovcik wrote on social media.

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Local police eventually intervened to restore order and confirmed that criminal proceedings had been launched for rioting.

The referee was forced to abandon the match due to security concerns. Media reports said that Sparta players, fearing for their safety, left the stadium under police escort shortly afterwards.

Slavia Face Possible Sanctions

Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik supported the decision to abandon the contest, calling the scenes “a disgrace”.

“The opponent reported an attack on one or two players. I think it is legitimate that the match was ended,” Tvrdik said.

The Czech Football League Association’s disciplinary committee will now decide whether Slavia will be handed a 3-0 forfeiture defeat. If that happens, Slavia’s lead over second-placed Sparta would be cut to five points with three rounds remaining, keeping the title race alive.

Slavia could also face financial penalties and a possible stadium closure ahead of their home match against Jablonec on Wednesday.

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